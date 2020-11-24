Enterprise Board of Education meets

The Enterprise City Schools Board of Education met briefly last Tuesday to approve several items of business before the Thanksgiving break.
Coppinville Junior High School Assistant Principal Stephen Phillips recognized school nurse Lydia Motes and band director Sophia Compton as the employees of the month. Sheccid Salinas , an eighth grader at Coppinville, was named the student of the month.
Dauphin Junior High Principal recognized eighth grade student Molly Marsh as the student of the month and Jonny Booth, science teacher, and Cindy Riley, school nurse, as the employees of the month.
For business actions, the updated salary schedule was approved, as were the financial reports, trip requests, personnel actions and an agreement with Elysian Behavior Coaching.
In his report, Superintendent Greg Faught updated the board on the number of positive cases among students who have been sent home to quarantine due to close-contact. As of last week, 894 students had been sent home since the beginning of school in August, and only two of those students had a positive test result, he said.
“It does not appear that it’s spreading in our schools because those who have been in close contact aren’t coming up with it. They appear to be pretty safe at school,” Faught said. “To me, that means the mask order is working.
“Everyone is looking at this differently and no one is ‘right,’ but as long as we can, we are going to stay in school. I feel like that’s the best place for kids, and as long as we can staff it, we want to be in school.”
Faught also said that regardless of the decision Gov. Kay Ivey makes on Dec. 11 regarding extending or abolishing the mask order, Enterprise City Schools will continue to require face coverings be worn until further notice.
The following personnel actions were approved:
Leave
- Chelsea Buchanan, science teacher at Enterprise High School
- Millard Gardner, bus driver
- James Huett, bus driver
- Martee Thomas, English teacher at Enterprise High School
- Mary Brion, bus driver
- Dana Brantley, first grade teacher at Harrand Creek
Resignations
- Kayla Boey, 8-hour custodian at Dauphin
- Antonio Rodriguez, social science teacher at Enterprise High School
- Deborah Dow, fourth grade teacher at Harrand Creek
Transfers
- Brooke Cavanaugh, 205-day guidance counselor at Dauphin to 205-day guidance counselor at Enterprise High School
- Adonna Meeks, 205-day guidance counselor at Enterprise High School to 240-day guidance counselor at Enterprise High School
- Tanya Simmons, 7.5-hour CNP worker to CNP manager at Coppinville
- Marie Hawthorne, 8-hour custodian at the Early Education Center to 6.5-hour CNP worker
Employment
- Debra Magwood, 8-hour custodian at Enterprise High School
- Tiffany Castro, 6.5-hour CNP worker
- John Baker, substitute bus driver
- John Griggs, substitute bus driver
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!