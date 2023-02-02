The Enterprise Board of Education approved several personnel actions at the meeting Jan. 31.

Leave:

Markel Strawder, ESL specialist, Enterprise City Schools;

Dana Brantley, first grade teacher, Harrand Creek Elementary School;

Mary Stump, physical education teacher, Harrand Creek Elementary School;

Jeannie Webb, six and one half-hour child nutrition program worker, Dauphin Junior High School;

Debbie Galligan, bus driver, Transportation Department;

Clinton Gonzalez, special education aide, Enterprise City Schools;

Resignations:Carolyn Weldon, six and one half-hour child nutrition program worker, Enterprise City Schools;

Crisie Osterhoudt, instructional partner, Enterprise High School;

Diane Turner, bus driver, Transportation Department;

Chandler Collins, English teacher, Dauphin Junior High School;

Jacob Johnson, social science teacher, Enterprise High School;

Nedward Diggs, eight-hour custodian, Harrand Creek Elementary School;

Retirements

:

Millard Gardner, bus driver, Transportation Department;

Transfers:Sally Sutley, guidance counselor, Enterprise High School, to guidance counselor, Coppinville Junior High School;

Jennifer Holley, elementary teacher, Rucker Boulevard Elementary School, to preschool teacher, Special Projects Center;

Employment:Laura Wildzunas, part time teacher, Enterprise City Schools;

Malinda Little, clerical aide, Harrand Creek Elementary School;

James Perkins, bus driver, Transportation Department;

Bradley Archie, bus driver, Transportation Department;

Danny Guliano, special education teacher, Enterprise High School;

Karizmah Magwood, instructional aide, Harrand Creek Elementary School;

John Sickler, eight-hour custodian, Harrand Creek Elementary School;

Sanford Meitzler, English teacher, Dauphin Junior High School;

Michelle Sharon, special education teacher, Coppinville Junior High School;

Jennifer Overton, six and one half-hour child nutrition program worker, Child Nutrition Program;

Rhonda Smith, six and one half-hour child nutrition program worker, Child Nutrition Program;

Lynn Hutto, six and one half hour child nutrition program worker, Child Nutrition Program;

Bethany Van Ness, instructional aide, Brookwood Elementary School;

Gary Sims, ESL aide, Enterprise City Schools; and,

Jon Cooper, social science teacher, Enterprise High School.