The Enterprise Board of Education approved several personnel actions at the meeting Jan. 31.
Leave:
Markel Strawder, ESL specialist, Enterprise City Schools;
Dana Brantley, first grade teacher, Harrand Creek Elementary School;
Mary Stump, physical education teacher, Harrand Creek Elementary School;
Jeannie Webb, six and one half-hour child nutrition program worker, Dauphin Junior High School;
Debbie Galligan, bus driver, Transportation Department;
Clinton Gonzalez, special education aide, Enterprise City Schools;
Resignations:Carolyn Weldon, six and one half-hour child nutrition program worker, Enterprise City Schools;
Crisie Osterhoudt, instructional partner, Enterprise High School;
Diane Turner, bus driver, Transportation Department;
Chandler Collins, English teacher, Dauphin Junior High School;
Jacob Johnson, social science teacher, Enterprise High School;
Nedward Diggs, eight-hour custodian, Harrand Creek Elementary School;
Retirements
:
Millard Gardner, bus driver, Transportation Department;
Transfers:Sally Sutley, guidance counselor, Enterprise High School, to guidance counselor, Coppinville Junior High School;
Jennifer Holley, elementary teacher, Rucker Boulevard Elementary School, to preschool teacher, Special Projects Center;
Employment:Laura Wildzunas, part time teacher, Enterprise City Schools;
Malinda Little, clerical aide, Harrand Creek Elementary School;
James Perkins, bus driver, Transportation Department;
Bradley Archie, bus driver, Transportation Department;
Danny Guliano, special education teacher, Enterprise High School;
Karizmah Magwood, instructional aide, Harrand Creek Elementary School;
John Sickler, eight-hour custodian, Harrand Creek Elementary School;
Sanford Meitzler, English teacher, Dauphin Junior High School;
Michelle Sharon, special education teacher, Coppinville Junior High School;
Jennifer Overton, six and one half-hour child nutrition program worker, Child Nutrition Program;
Rhonda Smith, six and one half-hour child nutrition program worker, Child Nutrition Program;
Lynn Hutto, six and one half hour child nutrition program worker, Child Nutrition Program;
Bethany Van Ness, instructional aide, Brookwood Elementary School;
Gary Sims, ESL aide, Enterprise City Schools; and,
Jon Cooper, social science teacher, Enterprise High School.