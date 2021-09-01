Enterprise BOE approves 34 TEAMS contracts

In May, Gov. Kay Ivey signed into law the Teacher Excellence and Accountability for Mathematics and Science (TEAMS) Act, designed to fill every Alabama school with credentialed math and science teachers in grades 6-12. On Tuesday, the Enterprise City Schools Board of Education approved TEAMS contracts for 34 teachers for the 2021-2022 school year.
Per the act’s requirements, school districts may employ one TEAMS math and one TEAMS science teacher for every 105 students in grades 6-12. Eligible teachers can apply to their district for a TEAMS position if they:
- Hold a valid Alabama professional educator certificate or alternate certificate in middle level math or science or secondary math, science or computer science
- Teach full-time approved math and/or science courses in grades 6-12 with the appropriate certificate endorsements
- Currently hold or plan to obtain an advanced credential from either the National Institute for STEM Education or National Board for Professional Teaching Standards Certification in math or science
“The quality of education in this state, particularly in rural, hard-to-staff areas, has to be solved to properly prepare our children for their futures in an ever-increasing STEM-based economy,” Ivey said earlier about the act. “With TEAMS, we are placing emphasis on attracting both in-state and regional teachers in key subjects to move the needle in Alabama school systems.”
TEAMS teachers with 20-plus years of experience are asked to sign a five-year contract with the system, and TEAMS teachers with less than 20 years of experience are asked to sign a three-year contract. The specialized positions also work a 189-day contract instead of the normal 185-day contract. The salary schedule is different from a non-TEAMS teacher and is supplemented by the state.
The school board also conducted its first budget hearing for the upcoming fiscal year. The second required budget hearing will be today at noon, after which the board will consider the proposed budget’s approval.
In other business, the board:
- Approved the Enterprise High 2021 swim team competition schedule.
- Approved a service agreement between ECS and Joe Holley for the 2021-2022 school year for various video and digital services.
- Approved an agreement between ECS and South Central Alabama Mental Health Board.
- Approved a contract between ECS and Safe and Civil Schools
- Approved a service order with TRANSFER Inc.
- Approved the following personnel items:
TEAMS contracts:
- Madison Brown, math teacher, Dauphin
- Gabrielle Duke, math teacher, Dauphin
- Brittany Fiore, math teacher, Enterprise High
- Tiffani McCulloch, math teacher, Enterprise High
- Jonathan Booth, science teacher, Dauphin
- Hannah Moore, math teacher, Enterprise High
- Robyn Carr, science teacher, Enterprise High
- Tucker Stevens, science teacher, Dauphin
- Lauran Lott, math teacher, Dauphin
- Carlene Sessions, math teacher, Dauphin
- Callie White, math teacher, Enterprise High
- Amy Rhoades, science teacher, Enterprise High
- Gracie Rogers, math teacher, Coppinville
- Cynthia Bloomer, science teacher, Enterprise High
- Mitchell McQueen, science teacher, Enterprise High
- Robert Bloomer, math teacher, Coppinville
- Trista Gwaltney, science teacher, Enterprise High
- Cheryl Watson, science teacher, Dauphin
- Margaret Schmidt, science teacher, Dauphin
- Melanie Smith, math teacher, Enterprise High
- Karen Davis, math teacher, Coppinville
- Rylee Baxter, math teacher, Enterprise High
- Chelsea Floyd, math teacher, Enterprise High
- Renee Dargie, math teacher, Enterprise High
- Gregory Burdeshaw, math teacher, Enterprise High
- Marcy Jordan, science teacher, Enterprise High
- Colby Jordan, math teacher, Coppinville
- Elizabeth Cooper, math teacher, Dauphin
- Rocehelle Harriel, math teacher, Enterprise High
- Barbara Baugher, math teacher, Enterprise High
- Hannah Hatfield, science teacher, Enterprise High
- John Wadsworth, math teacher, Enterprise High
- Mark Edgar, science teacher, Enterprise High
- Sonia Rivera, science teacher, Enterprise High
Retirements:
- John Arnett, bus driver
- James Brackin, bus driver
Resignations:
- Kylee Cox, pre-k aide, Enterprise City Schools
Leave:
- Emily Sanders, math specialist, Harrand Creek
Transfers:
- Rachel Smith, 4th grade teacher at Harrand Creek to ESL teacher for Enterprise City Schools
- Lynn Irwin, interventionist at Pinedale to math specialist at Early Education Center
- Caroline LaFave, instructional aide at Coppinville to special education aide at Enterprise High
Employments:
- Kimberly Rideaux, custodian, Early Education Center
- Emily Ziglar, school nurse, Enterprise City Schools
- William Buxton, bus driver
- Jeanna Quattlebaum, part-time teacher, Harrand Creek
- Erica Keller, part-time teacher, Harrand Creek
- Audrey McMillin, part-time instructional aide, Hillcrest
- Judy Taylor, part-time teacher, Rucker Blvd.
- Jackie Holley, part-time instructional aide, Rucker Blvd.
- Clinton Gonzalez, special education aide, Enterprise City Schools
- Valerie Nelson, guidance counselor, Enterprise High
- Melissa Chattin, elementary teacher grade TBA, Hillcrest
- Meloney Boykin, custodian, Hillcrest
- Anthony Lampley, custodian, Holly Hill
- Heather Galloni, instructional aide, Coppinville
- Heather Gilliland, special education nurse, Enterprise City Schools