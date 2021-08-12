 Skip to main content
Enterprise BOE approves hiring of new soccer coach, choral music directors
Enterprise City Schools Board of Education met Thursday morning for a special called meeting to approve personnel actions, including a new head coach for the girls soccer team and choral music directors at Enterprise High School and Dauphin Junior High.

The personnel actions approved are as follows:

LeaveWilliam Massey, 8-hour custodian, Dauphin

Nicole Savage, bus driver, Transportation

Linda Giles, math teacher, Enterprise High School

Suzanne Taylor, psychology teacher, Enterprise High School

Janet Corneil bus driver, Transportation

John Arnett, bus driver, Transportation

Mary Allison Thompson, instructional aide, Harrand Creek

Elizabeth Woodham, first grade teacher, Holly Hill

ResignationsCarrie Heninger, instructional partner, Coppinville

Paige Burtram, fourth grade teacher, Harrand Creek

Sadie McCormack, fifth grade teacher, Harrand Creek

Johnny Dunaway, elementary teacher, Harrand Creek

Linda Lawrence, math specialist, Early Education Center

Emily Vaughn, interventionist, Hillcrest

April McLeod, 8-hour custodian, Hillcrest

Jennifer Ramirez, guidance counselor, Enterprise High School

Cameron Weiler, choral music teacher, Enterprise High School

Hayden Waters, clerical aide, Enterprise High School

James Holcomb, sixth grade teacher, Rucker Blvd

Tammy Young, special education nurse, Hillcrest

Michele Sexson, special education aide, Enterprise High School

RetirementsLinda Giles, math teacher, Enterprise High School

TransfersJonna Benway, 6.5-hour CNP worker at Hillcrest to 7.5-hour CNP worker at Hillcrest

James Baker, choral music teacher at Dauphin to choral music teacher at Enterprise High School

Maricelly Saxon, 187-day LPC at Enterprise City Schools to 205-day LPC at Enterprise City Schools

EmploymentLaShay Jackson, 187-day counselor, Enterprise City Schools

Heather Tello, 6.5-hour CNP worker, Child Nutrition

Sharon Strickland, part-time instructional aide, Enterprise City Schools

Wendy Fancher, 6.5-hour CNP worker, Child Nutrition

Elyse VanZuiden, elementary teacher, Harrand Creek

Allison Crawford, math teacher, Enterprise High School

Valerie Nelson, guidance counselor, Enterprise High School

Kimberly Rideaux, 8-hour custodian, Early Education Center

Kathy Holtz, clerical aide, Enterprise High School

Jared Shiver, choral music teacher, Dauphin

Clayton Newsom, substitute bus driver, Transportation

Stephen Lindsey, substitute bus driver, Transportation

Gregory Lee, substitute bus driver, Transportation

Athletic supplements

Corrie Taylor, girls soccer head coach, girls assistant coach

Alexandra Roberts, girls soccer assistant coach

Non-athletic supplements

James Baker, choral music director, Enterprise High School

Jared Shiver, choral music director, Dauphin

