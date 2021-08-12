Enterprise BOE approves hiring of new soccer coach, choral music directors

Enterprise City Schools Board of Education met Thursday morning for a special called meeting to approve personnel actions, including a new head coach for the girls soccer team and choral music directors at Enterprise High School and Dauphin Junior High.
The personnel actions approved are as follows:
LeaveWilliam Massey, 8-hour custodian, Dauphin
Nicole Savage, bus driver, Transportation
Linda Giles, math teacher, Enterprise High School
Suzanne Taylor, psychology teacher, Enterprise High School
Janet Corneil bus driver, Transportation
John Arnett, bus driver, Transportation
Mary Allison Thompson, instructional aide, Harrand Creek
Elizabeth Woodham, first grade teacher, Holly Hill
ResignationsCarrie Heninger, instructional partner, Coppinville
Paige Burtram, fourth grade teacher, Harrand Creek
Sadie McCormack, fifth grade teacher, Harrand Creek
Johnny Dunaway, elementary teacher, Harrand Creek
Linda Lawrence, math specialist, Early Education Center
Emily Vaughn, interventionist, Hillcrest
April McLeod, 8-hour custodian, Hillcrest
Jennifer Ramirez, guidance counselor, Enterprise High School
Cameron Weiler, choral music teacher, Enterprise High School
Hayden Waters, clerical aide, Enterprise High School
James Holcomb, sixth grade teacher, Rucker Blvd
Tammy Young, special education nurse, Hillcrest
Michele Sexson, special education aide, Enterprise High School
RetirementsLinda Giles, math teacher, Enterprise High School
TransfersJonna Benway, 6.5-hour CNP worker at Hillcrest to 7.5-hour CNP worker at Hillcrest
James Baker, choral music teacher at Dauphin to choral music teacher at Enterprise High School
Maricelly Saxon, 187-day LPC at Enterprise City Schools to 205-day LPC at Enterprise City Schools
EmploymentLaShay Jackson, 187-day counselor, Enterprise City Schools
Heather Tello, 6.5-hour CNP worker, Child Nutrition
Sharon Strickland, part-time instructional aide, Enterprise City Schools
Wendy Fancher, 6.5-hour CNP worker, Child Nutrition
Elyse VanZuiden, elementary teacher, Harrand Creek
Allison Crawford, math teacher, Enterprise High School
Valerie Nelson, guidance counselor, Enterprise High School
Kimberly Rideaux, 8-hour custodian, Early Education Center
Kathy Holtz, clerical aide, Enterprise High School
Jared Shiver, choral music teacher, Dauphin
Clayton Newsom, substitute bus driver, Transportation
Stephen Lindsey, substitute bus driver, Transportation
Gregory Lee, substitute bus driver, Transportation
Athletic supplements
Corrie Taylor, girls soccer head coach, girls assistant coach
Alexandra Roberts, girls soccer assistant coach
Non-athletic supplements
James Baker, choral music director, Enterprise High School
Jared Shiver, choral music director, Dauphin