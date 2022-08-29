 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Enterprise BOE approves personnel actions at August meeting

enterprise city schools logo

The Enterprise Board of Education approved several personnel actions at its August meeting.

Leave:

Kirby Keel, English teacher, Enterprise High School;

Kristina Byrd, fourth grade teacher, Holly Hill School Elementary School;

Alexandra Roberts, science teacher, Coppinville Junior High School;

Resignations:

Catherine Watson, STEM teacher, Dauphin Junior High School;

Clarissa Shakespear, special education aide, Enterprise City Schools;

Sharon Crowley, ESL teacher, Enterprise City Schools;

Dianne Holt, special education teacher, Coppinville Junior High School;

Jody Eldridge, sixth grade teacher, Rucker Boulevard Elementary School;

Annie Shaffer, six and one half-hour child nutrition program worker, Child Nutrition Program;

Amelia Jackson, English teacher, Enterprise High School;

Melinda Mills, six and one half-hour child nutrition program worker, Child Nutrition Program;

Daisy Lott, elementary teacher grade to be announced, Rucker Boulevard Elementary School;

Transfers:

Lacey Granger, kindergarten teacher, Brookwood Elementary School to First Class Pre-K teacher, Enterprise City Schools;

Tiffany Fowler, elementary STEM coach, Enterprise City Schools to math specialist, Harrand Creek Elementary School;

Carrie Grantham, six and one half-hour child nutrition program worker to seven-hour child nutrition program worker, Child Nutrition Program;

Employment:

Jaron Badger, eight-hour custodian, Holly Hill Elementary School;

Cora Fells, six and one half-hour child nutrition program worker, Child Nutrition Program;

Jordyn Mueller, physical education teacher, Harrand Creek Elementary School;

Kristica McGoley, six and one half-hour child nutrition program worker, Child Nutrition Program;

Joshua White, elementary teacher grade to be announced, Rucker Boulevard Elementary School;

Laura Blackman, physical education aide, Pinedale Elementary School;

Tausha Wojtala, elementary teacher grade to be announced, Pinedale Elementary School;

Tracey Parten, special education teacher, Dauphin Junior High School;

Maria Del Carmen Zabala, ESL Aide, Enterprise City Schools;

Athletic supplements:

Boyce Landry, football, assistant, Dauphin Junior High School;

Non-athletic supplements:

Parker Trawick, technology, system wide media coordinator;

Kristen Scarlett, athletic, athletic department bookkeeper.

