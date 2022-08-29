Enterprise BOE approves personnel actions at August meeting

The Enterprise Board of Education approved several personnel actions at its August meeting.

Leave:

Kirby Keel, English teacher, Enterprise High School;

Kristina Byrd, fourth grade teacher, Holly Hill School Elementary School;

Alexandra Roberts, science teacher, Coppinville Junior High School;

Resignations:

Catherine Watson, STEM teacher, Dauphin Junior High School;

Clarissa Shakespear, special education aide, Enterprise City Schools;

Sharon Crowley, ESL teacher, Enterprise City Schools;

Dianne Holt, special education teacher, Coppinville Junior High School;

Jody Eldridge, sixth grade teacher, Rucker Boulevard Elementary School;

Annie Shaffer, six and one half-hour child nutrition program worker, Child Nutrition Program;

Amelia Jackson, English teacher, Enterprise High School;

Melinda Mills, six and one half-hour child nutrition program worker, Child Nutrition Program;

Daisy Lott, elementary teacher grade to be announced, Rucker Boulevard Elementary School;

Transfers:

Lacey Granger, kindergarten teacher, Brookwood Elementary School to First Class Pre-K teacher, Enterprise City Schools;

Tiffany Fowler, elementary STEM coach, Enterprise City Schools to math specialist, Harrand Creek Elementary School;

Carrie Grantham, six and one half-hour child nutrition program worker to seven-hour child nutrition program worker, Child Nutrition Program;

Employment:

Jaron Badger, eight-hour custodian, Holly Hill Elementary School;

Cora Fells, six and one half-hour child nutrition program worker, Child Nutrition Program;

Jordyn Mueller, physical education teacher, Harrand Creek Elementary School;

Kristica McGoley, six and one half-hour child nutrition program worker, Child Nutrition Program;

Joshua White, elementary teacher grade to be announced, Rucker Boulevard Elementary School;

Laura Blackman, physical education aide, Pinedale Elementary School;

Tausha Wojtala, elementary teacher grade to be announced, Pinedale Elementary School;

Tracey Parten, special education teacher, Dauphin Junior High School;

Maria Del Carmen Zabala, ESL Aide, Enterprise City Schools;

Athletic supplements:

Boyce Landry, football, assistant, Dauphin Junior High School;

Non-athletic supplements:

Parker Trawick, technology, system wide media coordinator;

Kristen Scarlett, athletic, athletic department bookkeeper.