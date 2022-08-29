Enterprise BOE approves personnel actions at August meeting

The Enterprise Board of Education approved several personnel actions at its August meeting.
Leave:
Kirby Keel, English teacher, Enterprise High School;
Kristina Byrd, fourth grade teacher, Holly Hill School Elementary School;
Alexandra Roberts, science teacher, Coppinville Junior High School;
Resignations:
Catherine Watson, STEM teacher, Dauphin Junior High School;
Clarissa Shakespear, special education aide, Enterprise City Schools;
Sharon Crowley, ESL teacher, Enterprise City Schools;
Dianne Holt, special education teacher, Coppinville Junior High School;
Jody Eldridge, sixth grade teacher, Rucker Boulevard Elementary School;
Annie Shaffer, six and one half-hour child nutrition program worker, Child Nutrition Program;
Amelia Jackson, English teacher, Enterprise High School;
Melinda Mills, six and one half-hour child nutrition program worker, Child Nutrition Program;
Daisy Lott, elementary teacher grade to be announced, Rucker Boulevard Elementary School;
Transfers:
Lacey Granger, kindergarten teacher, Brookwood Elementary School to First Class Pre-K teacher, Enterprise City Schools;
Tiffany Fowler, elementary STEM coach, Enterprise City Schools to math specialist, Harrand Creek Elementary School;
Carrie Grantham, six and one half-hour child nutrition program worker to seven-hour child nutrition program worker, Child Nutrition Program;
Employment:
Jaron Badger, eight-hour custodian, Holly Hill Elementary School;
Cora Fells, six and one half-hour child nutrition program worker, Child Nutrition Program;
Jordyn Mueller, physical education teacher, Harrand Creek Elementary School;
Kristica McGoley, six and one half-hour child nutrition program worker, Child Nutrition Program;
Joshua White, elementary teacher grade to be announced, Rucker Boulevard Elementary School;
Laura Blackman, physical education aide, Pinedale Elementary School;
Tausha Wojtala, elementary teacher grade to be announced, Pinedale Elementary School;
Tracey Parten, special education teacher, Dauphin Junior High School;
Maria Del Carmen Zabala, ESL Aide, Enterprise City Schools;
Athletic supplements:
Boyce Landry, football, assistant, Dauphin Junior High School;
Non-athletic supplements:
Parker Trawick, technology, system wide media coordinator;
Kristen Scarlett, athletic, athletic department bookkeeper.