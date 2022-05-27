 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Enterprise BOE approves personnel actions

The Enterprise Board of Education approved the following personnel actions at its meeting on May 17:

Employments:

Granison Wagstaff, English teacher, Enterprise High School

Benson Stonicher, science teacher, Enterprise High School

Mary Dunn, science teacher, Enterprise High School

Michael Fleming, social science teacher, Enterprise High School

Caroline Swann, choral music teacher, Dauphin Junior High School

Linda Hughes, elementary teacher, grade to be announced, Brookwood Elementary School

Brittany Bowden, elementary school grade to be announced, Harrand Creek Elementary School

Ida Pouncy, part time teacher, Enterprise City Schools

Betty Fleming, part time teacher, Enterprise City Schools

Wanza Mills, special education aide, Rucker Boulevard Elementary School

James Birdsong, summer school driver education teacher, Enterprise High School

Kayla Lascano, elementary teacher grade to be announced, Harrand Creek Elementary School

Amanda Shipp, elementary teacher grade to be announced, Harrand Creek Elementary School

Megan Barbaree, English teacher, Enterprise High School

Dontavious Tidwell, choral music teacher, Enterprise High School

Kaleb Kelly, elementary summer school teacher, Enterprise City Schools

Leave:

Harold Demby, third grade teacher, Pinedale Elementary School

Resignations:

Willette Carter, secretary/bookkeeper, Coppinville Junior High School

Patsy Holland, girls basketball coach, Dauphin Junior High School

Elyse Van Zuiden, fourth grade teacher, Harrand Creek Elementary School

Caroline LaFave, special education aide, Enterprise High School

Robert Speed, TEAMS science teacher, Enterprise High School

Emily Hays, sixth grade teacher, Early Education Center

Chelsey Scott, physical education aide, Rucker Boulevard Elementary School

Bryanna Michalek, math teacher, Enterprise High School

Rebecca Morris, math teacher, Enterprise High School

Melissa Kennedy, STEM teacher, Enterprise City Schools

Jared Shiver, choral music teacher, Dauphin Junior High School

Caroline Ezzell, special education teacher, Holly Hill Elementary School

Shelby Ellenburg, kindergarten teacher, Rucker Boulevard

Lori Granger, first grade teacher, Harrand Creek Elementary School

Elizabeth Wiggins, First Class pre-school teacher, Enterprise City Schools

Dakota Morris, kindergarten teacher, Holly Hill Elementary School

Retirements:

Jill Harrelson, physical education teacher, Holly Hill Elementary School

Non-renewals:

April Shacklee, special education aide, Hillcrest Elementary School

Transfers:

Haley Willette, kindergarten teacher, Early Education Center to First Class pre-school teacher, Enterprise City Schools

Erin Rosa, Brookwood Elementary School

Amanda Hope, pre-school teacher, Special Projects to IEP/PSSP specialist, Special Projects

Quenton Fields, eight-hour custodian, Harrand Creek Elementary School to grounds maintenance technician, Maintenance Department

Patricia Andress, gifted teacher, Enterprise City Schools to family consumer science teacher, Enterprise High School

Michelle Watkins, second grade teacher, Rucker Boulevard Elementary School to gifted teacher, Enterprise City Schools

Erica Redding, special education teacher, Dauphin Junior High School to special education teacher, Enterprise City Schools

Jessica White, kindergarten teacher, Harrand Creek Elementary School to elementary teacher grade to be announced, Rucker Boulevard Elementary School

Non-athletic supplements:

Marcia Meminger, lead nurse

