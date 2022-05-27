Enterprise BOE approves personnel actions

The Enterprise Board of Education approved the following personnel actions at its meeting on May 17:
Employments:
Granison Wagstaff, English teacher, Enterprise High School
Benson Stonicher, science teacher, Enterprise High School
Mary Dunn, science teacher, Enterprise High School
Michael Fleming, social science teacher, Enterprise High School
Caroline Swann, choral music teacher, Dauphin Junior High School
Linda Hughes, elementary teacher, grade to be announced, Brookwood Elementary School
Brittany Bowden, elementary school grade to be announced, Harrand Creek Elementary School
Ida Pouncy, part time teacher, Enterprise City Schools
Betty Fleming, part time teacher, Enterprise City Schools
Wanza Mills, special education aide, Rucker Boulevard Elementary School
James Birdsong, summer school driver education teacher, Enterprise High School
Kayla Lascano, elementary teacher grade to be announced, Harrand Creek Elementary School
Amanda Shipp, elementary teacher grade to be announced, Harrand Creek Elementary School
Megan Barbaree, English teacher, Enterprise High School
Dontavious Tidwell, choral music teacher, Enterprise High School
Kaleb Kelly, elementary summer school teacher, Enterprise City Schools
Leave:
Harold Demby, third grade teacher, Pinedale Elementary School
Resignations:
Willette Carter, secretary/bookkeeper, Coppinville Junior High School
Patsy Holland, girls basketball coach, Dauphin Junior High School
Elyse Van Zuiden, fourth grade teacher, Harrand Creek Elementary School
Caroline LaFave, special education aide, Enterprise High School
Robert Speed, TEAMS science teacher, Enterprise High School
Emily Hays, sixth grade teacher, Early Education Center
Chelsey Scott, physical education aide, Rucker Boulevard Elementary School
Bryanna Michalek, math teacher, Enterprise High School
Rebecca Morris, math teacher, Enterprise High School
Melissa Kennedy, STEM teacher, Enterprise City Schools
Jared Shiver, choral music teacher, Dauphin Junior High School
Caroline Ezzell, special education teacher, Holly Hill Elementary School
Shelby Ellenburg, kindergarten teacher, Rucker Boulevard
Lori Granger, first grade teacher, Harrand Creek Elementary School
Elizabeth Wiggins, First Class pre-school teacher, Enterprise City Schools
Dakota Morris, kindergarten teacher, Holly Hill Elementary School
Retirements:
Jill Harrelson, physical education teacher, Holly Hill Elementary School
Non-renewals:
April Shacklee, special education aide, Hillcrest Elementary School
Transfers:
Haley Willette, kindergarten teacher, Early Education Center to First Class pre-school teacher, Enterprise City Schools
Erin Rosa, Brookwood Elementary School
Amanda Hope, pre-school teacher, Special Projects to IEP/PSSP specialist, Special Projects
Quenton Fields, eight-hour custodian, Harrand Creek Elementary School to grounds maintenance technician, Maintenance Department
Patricia Andress, gifted teacher, Enterprise City Schools to family consumer science teacher, Enterprise High School
Michelle Watkins, second grade teacher, Rucker Boulevard Elementary School to gifted teacher, Enterprise City Schools
Erica Redding, special education teacher, Dauphin Junior High School to special education teacher, Enterprise City Schools
Jessica White, kindergarten teacher, Harrand Creek Elementary School to elementary teacher grade to be announced, Rucker Boulevard Elementary School
Non-athletic supplements:
Marcia Meminger, lead nurse