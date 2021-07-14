Enterprise BoE approves sports schedules, purchases

The Enterprise Board of Education approved several purchases, school trip requests and the fall sports schedules at its Tuesday meeting.
Superintendent Zel Thomas discussed the bids the district recently received for a new three-quarter ton crew cab truck. Thomas said they received two bids and the lowest bid was from Ed Sherling Ford in Enterprise. Thomas recommended that the board accept this bid, which it did. Thomas said that the purchase is routine as the school system regularly replaces trucks before they are required to be.
The board also approved several trip requests, including an out-of-state trip request for the junior high school band program to perform at a the Southern Star Music Festival in Atlanta. The in-state trips include EHS volleyball teams’ participation in tournaments around the state and the EHS Beta Club’s trip to its 2022 convention in Birmingham.
The fall sports schedules for the Enterprise City Schools were also approved. This includes EHS cross country, football and volleyball teams and Dauphin Jr. High and Coppinville Jr. High football and volleyball fall schedules.
In his superintendent comments portion of the meeting, Thomas said his time as superintendent has been interesting and he is looking forward to working with the board this upcoming school year.
“I feel good about where we are and where we’re going,” Thomas said. “We’re going to make some incremental changes as we go along and do some things. I have yet to sit down with all of the principals individually… But I want to sit down with all of them individually.”
In other business, the board:
Approved an update to the salary schedule for the 2021-2022 school year, recommended by Thomas.
Approved the $30,724.27 purchase of a Ventrac slope mower for use at all schools.
Approved the $21,888.97 purchase of a SP3040 infield machine for the baseball and softball complexes.
Approved the $63,740 purchase of the Curriculum Associates program for use at the district’s junior high schools.
Approved the following personnel actions:
Leave
Heather Goodson, third grade teacher, Early Education Center
Resignations
Alicia Martin, third grade teacher, Harrand Creek
Reenita Brooks, ESL aide, Enterprise City Schools
Missy Scanlon, school bookkeeper, Career and Technology Center
Cassidy Balkcom, third grade teacher, Holly Hill
Jordan Morris, science teacher, Coppinville
Candace Brant, 6.5 hour CNP worker, Child Nutrition
Tate Fowler, adjunct health science teacher, Enterprise High School
Morgan DuBose, sixth grade teacher, Pinedale
Nicole Parten, special education teacher, Hillcrest
Jessica Peeken, fifth grade teacher, Holly Hill
Jeffery Thompson, 8-hour custodian, Enterprise High School
Natalie Mims, fourth grade teacher, Hillcrest
Heather Hingson, first grade teacher, Pinedale
Jennifer Sullivan, science teacher, Coppinville
Casey Moore, assistant principal, Enterprise High School
Charles Lliles, 8-hour custodian, Hillcrest
Transfers
Genesis Ortiz, elementary teacher at Pinedale to ESL teacher at Enterprise City Schools
Employment
Layne Weaver, elementary teacher, Holly Hill
Dakota Morris, elementary teacher, Holly Hill
Lynn Irwin, elementary teacher, Pinedale
Alexandra Roberts, science teacher, Coppinville
Ashley Gresko, music teacher, Holly Hill
Kaylee Spann, elementary teacher, Holly Hill
Shelly Snyder, 6.5-hour CNP worker, Child Nutrition
Asa Gray, 6.5-hour CNP worker, Child Nutrition
Delilah Qualls, 6.5-hour CNP worker, Child Nutrition
Heather Tello, 6.5-hour CNP worker, Child Nutrition
Clarissa Shakespear, special education aide, Enterprise City Schools
Cassidy Mulcahy, elementary teacher, Pinedale
Marilaine Grandberry, elementary teacher, Pinedale
Melissa Maund, school nurse, Enterprise City Schools
Marcia Memminger, school nurse, Enterprise City Schools
Marlon Williams, 8-hour custodian, Early Education Center
Christie Hughes, Director of Elementary Education, Central Office
Tony Lascono, contract coach, Enterprise High School
Jill Blunt, contract coach, Enterprise High School
Alicia Chitty, elementary teacher, Harrand Creek
Andrea Brown, school secretary/bookkeeper, Career and Technology Center
Lauren Brunson, special education aide, Holly Hill
Maxine Lane, 6.5-hour CNP worker, Child Nutrition
Lauren Peterson, social science teacher, Dauphin
Ashley Davis, elementary teacher, Holly Hill
Nicole Chenoweth, special education teacher, Enterprise High School
Zachry Kelley, health teacher, Enterprise High School
The board’s next regular meeting will be Tuesday, July 27 at the Enterprise Board of Education Office at 5 p.m.