Enterprise BoE approves sports schedules, purchases

The Enterprise Board of Education approved several purchases, school trip requests and the fall sports schedules at its Tuesday meeting.

Superintendent Zel Thomas discussed the bids the district recently received for a new three-quarter ton crew cab truck. Thomas said they received two bids and the lowest bid was from Ed Sherling Ford in Enterprise. Thomas recommended that the board accept this bid, which it did. Thomas said that the purchase is routine as the school system regularly replaces trucks before they are required to be.

The board also approved several trip requests, including an out-of-state trip request for the junior high school band program to perform at a the Southern Star Music Festival in Atlanta. The in-state trips include EHS volleyball teams’ participation in tournaments around the state and the EHS Beta Club’s trip to its 2022 convention in Birmingham.

The fall sports schedules for the Enterprise City Schools were also approved. This includes EHS cross country, football and volleyball teams and Dauphin Jr. High and Coppinville Jr. High football and volleyball fall schedules.

In his superintendent comments portion of the meeting, Thomas said his time as superintendent has been interesting and he is looking forward to working with the board this upcoming school year.