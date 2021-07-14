 Skip to main content
Enterprise BoE approves sports schedules, purchases
  • Updated
The Enterprise Board of Education approved several purchases, school trip requests and the fall sports schedules at its Tuesday meeting.

Superintendent Zel Thomas discussed the bids the district recently received for a new three-quarter ton crew cab truck. Thomas said they received two bids and the lowest bid was from Ed Sherling Ford in Enterprise. Thomas recommended that the board accept this bid, which it did. Thomas said that the purchase is routine as the school system regularly replaces trucks before they are required to be.

The board also approved several trip requests, including an out-of-state trip request for the junior high school band program to perform at a the Southern Star Music Festival in Atlanta. The in-state trips include EHS volleyball teams’ participation in tournaments around the state and the EHS Beta Club’s trip to its 2022 convention in Birmingham.

The fall sports schedules for the Enterprise City Schools were also approved. This includes EHS cross country, football and volleyball teams and Dauphin Jr. High and Coppinville Jr. High football and volleyball fall schedules.

In his superintendent comments portion of the meeting, Thomas said his time as superintendent has been interesting and he is looking forward to working with the board this upcoming school year.

“I feel good about where we are and where we’re going,” Thomas said. “We’re going to make some incremental changes as we go along and do some things. I have yet to sit down with all of the principals individually… But I want to sit down with all of them individually.”

In other business, the board:

Approved an update to the salary schedule for the 2021-2022 school year, recommended by Thomas.

Approved the $30,724.27 purchase of a Ventrac slope mower for use at all schools.

Approved the $21,888.97 purchase of a SP3040 infield machine for the baseball and softball complexes.

Approved the $63,740 purchase of the Curriculum Associates program for use at the district’s junior high schools.

Approved the following personnel actions:

Leave

Heather Goodson, third grade teacher, Early Education Center

Resignations

Alicia Martin, third grade teacher, Harrand Creek

Reenita Brooks, ESL aide, Enterprise City Schools

Missy Scanlon, school bookkeeper, Career and Technology Center

Cassidy Balkcom, third grade teacher, Holly Hill

Jordan Morris, science teacher, Coppinville

Candace Brant, 6.5 hour CNP worker, Child Nutrition

Tate Fowler, adjunct health science teacher, Enterprise High School

Morgan DuBose, sixth grade teacher, Pinedale

Nicole Parten, special education teacher, Hillcrest

Jessica Peeken, fifth grade teacher, Holly Hill

Jeffery Thompson, 8-hour custodian, Enterprise High School

Natalie Mims, fourth grade teacher, Hillcrest

Heather Hingson, first grade teacher, Pinedale

Jennifer Sullivan, science teacher, Coppinville

Casey Moore, assistant principal, Enterprise High School

Charles Lliles, 8-hour custodian, Hillcrest

Transfers

Genesis Ortiz, elementary teacher at Pinedale to ESL teacher at Enterprise City Schools

Employment

Layne Weaver, elementary teacher, Holly Hill

Dakota Morris, elementary teacher, Holly Hill

Lynn Irwin, elementary teacher, Pinedale

Alexandra Roberts, science teacher, Coppinville

Ashley Gresko, music teacher, Holly Hill

Kaylee Spann, elementary teacher, Holly Hill

Shelly Snyder, 6.5-hour CNP worker, Child Nutrition

Asa Gray, 6.5-hour CNP worker, Child Nutrition

Delilah Qualls, 6.5-hour CNP worker, Child Nutrition

Heather Tello, 6.5-hour CNP worker, Child Nutrition

Clarissa Shakespear, special education aide, Enterprise City Schools

Cassidy Mulcahy, elementary teacher, Pinedale

Marilaine Grandberry, elementary teacher, Pinedale

Melissa Maund, school nurse, Enterprise City Schools

Marcia Memminger, school nurse, Enterprise City Schools

Marlon Williams, 8-hour custodian, Early Education Center

Christie Hughes, Director of Elementary Education, Central Office

Tony Lascono, contract coach, Enterprise High School

Jill Blunt, contract coach, Enterprise High School

Alicia Chitty, elementary teacher, Harrand Creek

Andrea Brown, school secretary/bookkeeper, Career and Technology Center

Lauren Brunson, special education aide, Holly Hill

Maxine Lane, 6.5-hour CNP worker, Child Nutrition

Lauren Peterson, social science teacher, Dauphin

Ashley Davis, elementary teacher, Holly Hill

Nicole Chenoweth, special education teacher, Enterprise High School

Zachry Kelley, health teacher, Enterprise High School

The board’s next regular meeting will be Tuesday, July 27 at the Enterprise Board of Education Office at 5 p.m.

