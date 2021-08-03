Enterprise BOE approves TEAMS teacher contracts

On May 6, Governor Kay Ivey signed into law the Teacher Excellence and Accountability for Mathematics and Science (TEAMS) Act, designed to fill every Alabama school with credentialed math and science teachers in grades 6-12. At the most recent Enterprise City Schools Board of Education meeting, the board approved several TEAMS contracts for the upcoming school year.

Per the act’s requirements, school districts may employ one TEAMS math and one TEAMS science teacher for every 105 students in grades 6-12. Eligible teachers can apply to their district for a TEAMS position if they:

Hold a valid Alabama professional educator certificate or alternate certificate in middle level math or science or secondary math, science or computer science

Teach full-time approved math and/or science courses in grades 6-12 with the appropriate certificate endorsements

Currently hold or plan to obtain an Advanced Credential from either the National Institute for STEM Education or National Board for Professional Teaching Standards Certification in math or science