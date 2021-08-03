Enterprise BOE approves TEAMS teacher contracts

On May 6, Governor Kay Ivey signed into law the Teacher Excellence and Accountability for Mathematics and Science (TEAMS) Act, designed to fill every Alabama school with credentialed math and science teachers in grades 6-12. At the most recent Enterprise City Schools Board of Education meeting, the board approved several TEAMS contracts for the upcoming school year.
Per the act’s requirements, school districts may employ one TEAMS math and one TEAMS science teacher for every 105 students in grades 6-12. Eligible teachers can apply to their district for a TEAMS position if they:
Hold a valid Alabama professional educator certificate or alternate certificate in middle level math or science or secondary math, science or computer science
Teach full-time approved math and/or science courses in grades 6-12 with the appropriate certificate endorsements
Currently hold or plan to obtain an Advanced Credential from either the National Institute for STEM Education or National Board for Professional Teaching Standards Certification in math or science
“The quality of education in this state, particularly in rural, hard-to-staff areas, has to be solved to properly prepare our children for their futures in an ever-increasing STEM-based economy,” said Governor Ivey, who is also a former teacher. “With TEAMS, we are placing emphasis on attracting both in-state and regional teachers in key subjects to move the needle in Alabama school systems.”
State Superintendent of Education and former middle school science teacher Dr. Eric G. Mackey said TEAMS will prove to be a powerful recruitment tool beyond state lines.
“With the focus on a technology-based economy for the future of Alabama, this new pay scale provides a unique recruiting opportunity for Alabama’s schools,” said Mackey. “Here in Alabama, middle and high school math and science teachers can potentially earn a salary that surpasses any grade 6-12 teacher salary in the Southeast.”
The names of the teachers were not released, and more information regarding the contracts will be released at a later date.
The next board meeting will be held on Tuesday, Aug. 31 at 5 p.m.
In other business:
The board approved an update to the 2021-2022 salary schedule.
The superintendent’s contract was approved.
The board approved a trip request from Enterprise High School’s JRTOC squad.
A salary adjustment for the Kelly Services substitute contracts was approved.
The following personnel actions passed:
Leave
Kelly Averett, elementary teacher, Early Education Center
Resignations
Timothy Keel, special education aide, Coppinville
LaKelyus Phillips, 8-hour custodian, Holly Hill
Angela Henderson, bus driver, Transportation
Teressa Byrd, bus driver, Transportation
Sherry McKenzie, bus driver, Transportation
Angela de Hoyos, bus driver, Transportation
Whitney McHugh, 2021-2022 math teacher, Enterprise High School
Robert Speed, 2021-2022 science teacher, Enterprise High School
Daniel Shakespear, 2021-2022 science teacher, Enterprise High School
William Branson, 2021-2022 math teacher, Enterprise High School
Savanna Osei, 2021-2022 science teacher, Enterprise High School
Melissa Maund, 2021-2022 school nurse, Enterprise City Schools
Taylor Merritt, fourth grade teacher, Holly Hill
Transfers
Stephen Phillips, assistant principal at Coppinville to assistant principal at Enterprise High School
Employment
Raymond Bonds, 8-hour custodian, Hillcrest
Emily Dale, science teacher, Coppinville
Brendan Dow, assistant principal, Coppinville
Robert Scott, 8-hour custodian, Holly Hill
Kimberly Moates, special education teacher, Hillcrest
Sheryl Swindell, elementary teacher, Harrand Creek
Timothy Keel, special education teacher, Enterprise High School
Gavan Erwin, bus driver, Transportation
Leo Lochridge, substitute bus driver, Transportation
William Buxton, substitute bus driver, Transportation
Leah Libbey, bus driver, Transportation
Cheryl Leuschner, bus driver, Transportation
Earl Stokes, bus driver, Transportation
Angela Henderson, substitute bus driver, Transportation
Angela de Hoyos, substitute bus driver, Transportation
Viviana Montalvo, 8-hour custodian, Dauphin
LaShay Jackson, elementary guidance counselor, Enterprise City Schools