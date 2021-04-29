Enterprise BOE awards bid for HVAC, window project

Faught said Wednesday that although the bid has been awarded, a start date has not been determined.

At the end of the meeting, board member and acting President Rodrick Caldwell thanked Faught for the job he’s done over his tenure in Enterprise City Schools.

“There is a difference between a good superintendent and a great superintendent,” he said. “A great superintendent has a clear vision for the district. A great superintendent works with the Board of Trustees to set the vision, goals and objectives for the district, and then sees to it that the goals are achieved.

“Mr. Faught, you have certainly excelled in those areas. You have been an instructional leader and an effective communicator. Your hard work and dedication, not only to the students, but to the staff, will not go unnoticed. We appreciate your commitment to the school district and want to take a moment to celebrate all of your accomplishments. Thank you for your service, and we wish you good luck in all your future endeavors. Enjoy retirement, your family and some time off, but don’t forget about us.”

After the board voted to begin the search for the next superintendent, Caldwell added that they will support whoever takes the office next.