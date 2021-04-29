 Skip to main content
Enterprise BOE awards bid for HVAC, window project
Following the work session on March 23 to discuss costs associated with the upcoming HVAC and window project at several city schools, the board officially awarded the bid of $2,155,400 to Frasier-Ousley Construction and Engineering in Selma.

The bid came in slightly over $700,000 over budget, which prompted the need for the work session, Superintendent Greg Faught said. The budget for the HVAC and window project was $1.7 million with a construction budget of $1,434,588.

Dauphin Junior High School and Pinedale Elementary School are the sites for both HVAC and window replacements, and Rucker Boulevard and Harrand Creek elementary schools will only have the windows replaced.

At the suggestion of Pam Christian, Enterprise City Schools chief financial officer, the board decided to use Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Funds (ESSER II)—a state grant that can be used for COVID-19-related improvements and upgrades. To meet the requirements of the grant, the board approved the purchase of UV-light component that helps prevent the spread of COVID-19 through AC systems at a cost of $38,000.

Meeting all of the requirements for the grant allows for the two projects to be split financially. ESSER II funds would cover $925,000 of the HVAC project, leaving $38,000 to come from the $1,230,400 bond issue intended for the entire project. After the window replacement is completed, over $200,000 would be leftover for other projects outlined in the capital plan.

Faught said Wednesday that although the bid has been awarded, a start date has not been determined.

At the end of the meeting, board member and acting President Rodrick Caldwell thanked Faught for the job he’s done over his tenure in Enterprise City Schools.

“There is a difference between a good superintendent and a great superintendent,” he said. “A great superintendent has a clear vision for the district. A great superintendent works with the Board of Trustees to set the vision, goals and objectives for the district, and then sees to it that the goals are achieved.

“Mr. Faught, you have certainly excelled in those areas. You have been an instructional leader and an effective communicator. Your hard work and dedication, not only to the students, but to the staff, will not go unnoticed. We appreciate your commitment to the school district and want to take a moment to celebrate all of your accomplishments. Thank you for your service, and we wish you good luck in all your future endeavors. Enjoy retirement, your family and some time off, but don’t forget about us.”

After the board voted to begin the search for the next superintendent, Caldwell added that they will support whoever takes the office next.

“The board doesn’t get into day-to-day operations of the school system. That’s up to the staff that (Faught) hired,” he said. “We don’t make those kinds of decisions in the classroom, so what I want to say, really, is that we support our superintendent. Whoever his replacement is, we’re going to support them. We’re going to do the board’s job, and then we’re going to support whoever is in that office.”

In other business, the board:

Approved an update to the 2020-2021 salary schedule and the 2021 elementary summer school calendar.

Approved trip requests and athletic schedules and agreements as one consent agenda.

Adopted Envision Math Curriculum by Savvas for K-5 students in the amount of $340,978.31 and adopted Big Ideas Math by Cengage and Savvas as the secondary math curriculum in the amount of $526,241.66.

Approved the hiring of up to 33 high school and college summer workers.

Approved the purchase of a new wrestling mat for EHS from Dollamur Sports Surfaces for $8,100. A mat was donated when the program was created, but Faught said they would prefer to have two mats to be able to hold two matches simultaneously.

Scheduled the next meeting was scheduled for Wednesday, May 12 at 5 p.m.

The following personnel actions were approved:

Leave

John Holmes, bus driver, Transportation

Jenny Carter, pre-K aide, Early Education Center

Kasey Goodson, fourth grade teacher, Holly Hill

Catherine Watson, science teacher, Dauphin

Eva Baumgartner, CNP worker, Enterprise High School

Mary Witherspoon, custodian, Holly Hill

Resignations

Alvin Townsend, custodian, Holly Hill

Dixie Brown, clerical aide, Enterprise High School

Kara Smith, second grade teacher, Holly Hill

Lauren Mortimer, sixth grade teacher, Holly Hill

Maria Wolfe, first grade teacher, Hillcrest

Willie Spears, instructional aide, Enterprise High School

John Holmes, bus driver, Transportation

Marc Jones, instructional aide, Dauphin

Janet Shelley, third grade teacher, Harrand Creek

Shelley Cammarota, health science teacher, Enterprise High School

Jennifer Waters, special education aide, Rucker Blvd

Lisamarie Deveau, cheer coach, Coppinville

Swayze Gholson, second grade teacher, Hillcrest

Retirements

Robyn Bryan, kindergarten teacher, Early Education Center

Greg Faught, superintendent, Central Office

Teri Prim, Director of Elementary Instruction, Central Office

Wylene Toomey, clerical aide, Dauphin

Transfers

Haley Willette, special education teacher at Hillcrest to special education teacher at Early Education Center

Colby Jordan, math teacher at Enterprise High School to math teacher at Coppinville

Casey Bailey, music teacher at Pinedale to music teacher at Early Education Center

Amy Matthews, fourth grade teacher at Rucker Blvd to elementary teacher at Early Education Center

Shavonne Burrows, sixth grade teacher at Rucker Blvd to elementary teacher at Early Education Center

Kathryn Bruce, second grade teacher at Harrand Creek to elementary teacher at Early Education Center

William Hulsey, social science teacher at Enterprise High School to PE teacher at Rucker Blvd

Clark Quisenberry, instructional aide at Enterprise High School to PE aide at Holly Hill

Adonna Meeks, guidance counselor at Enterprise High School to system testing/504 Coordinator at Central Office

Breanna McQueen, kindergarten teach at Early Education Center to elementary teacher at Hillcrest

Katherine Phillips, kindergarten teacher at Early Education Center to elementary teacher at Hillcrest

Sarah Kelley, kindergarten teacher at Hillcrest to elementary teacher at Early Education Center

Employment

Jessica Lambert, elementary teacher, Hillcrest

Courtney Dow, clerical aide, Enterprise High School

Jennifer Waters, special education teacher, Rucker Blvd

Candace Brant, CNP worker, Child Nutrition

Shelley Cammarota, school nurse, Enterprise City Schools

Star Wilson, elementary school teacher, Rucker Blvd and summer school teacher, Enterprise City Schools

Sadie Guerrero, elementary teacher, Holly Hill

Kaileigh McKenzie, elementary teacher, Holly Hill

Marc Jones, PE teacher, Dauphin

William Massey, custodian, Dauphin

Cheryl Leuschner, sub bus driver, Transportation

Cristal Halford, custodian, Holly Hill

Theresa Gardiner, elementary teacher, Early Education Center

Lacey Granger, elementary teacher, Early Education Center

Taryn Weeks, elementary teacher, Early Education Center

Genesis Ortiz, elementary teacher, Early Education Center

Madison Phipps, elementary teacher, Early Education Center

Leah Hegar, clerical aide, Dauphin

Raegan Laney, elementary teacher, Hillcrest

Jody Eldridge, elementary teacher, Rucker Blvd

