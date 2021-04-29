Enterprise BOE awards bid for HVAC, window project

Following the work session on March 23 to discuss costs associated with the upcoming HVAC and window project at several city schools, the board officially awarded the bid of $2,155,400 to Frasier-Ousley Construction and Engineering in Selma.
The bid came in slightly over $700,000 over budget, which prompted the need for the work session, Superintendent Greg Faught said. The budget for the HVAC and window project was $1.7 million with a construction budget of $1,434,588.
Dauphin Junior High School and Pinedale Elementary School are the sites for both HVAC and window replacements, and Rucker Boulevard and Harrand Creek elementary schools will only have the windows replaced.
At the suggestion of Pam Christian, Enterprise City Schools chief financial officer, the board decided to use Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Funds (ESSER II)—a state grant that can be used for COVID-19-related improvements and upgrades. To meet the requirements of the grant, the board approved the purchase of UV-light component that helps prevent the spread of COVID-19 through AC systems at a cost of $38,000.
Meeting all of the requirements for the grant allows for the two projects to be split financially. ESSER II funds would cover $925,000 of the HVAC project, leaving $38,000 to come from the $1,230,400 bond issue intended for the entire project. After the window replacement is completed, over $200,000 would be leftover for other projects outlined in the capital plan.
Faught said Wednesday that although the bid has been awarded, a start date has not been determined.
At the end of the meeting, board member and acting President Rodrick Caldwell thanked Faught for the job he’s done over his tenure in Enterprise City Schools.
“There is a difference between a good superintendent and a great superintendent,” he said. “A great superintendent has a clear vision for the district. A great superintendent works with the Board of Trustees to set the vision, goals and objectives for the district, and then sees to it that the goals are achieved.
“Mr. Faught, you have certainly excelled in those areas. You have been an instructional leader and an effective communicator. Your hard work and dedication, not only to the students, but to the staff, will not go unnoticed. We appreciate your commitment to the school district and want to take a moment to celebrate all of your accomplishments. Thank you for your service, and we wish you good luck in all your future endeavors. Enjoy retirement, your family and some time off, but don’t forget about us.”
After the board voted to begin the search for the next superintendent, Caldwell added that they will support whoever takes the office next.
“The board doesn’t get into day-to-day operations of the school system. That’s up to the staff that (Faught) hired,” he said. “We don’t make those kinds of decisions in the classroom, so what I want to say, really, is that we support our superintendent. Whoever his replacement is, we’re going to support them. We’re going to do the board’s job, and then we’re going to support whoever is in that office.”
In other business, the board:
Approved an update to the 2020-2021 salary schedule and the 2021 elementary summer school calendar.
Approved trip requests and athletic schedules and agreements as one consent agenda.
Adopted Envision Math Curriculum by Savvas for K-5 students in the amount of $340,978.31 and adopted Big Ideas Math by Cengage and Savvas as the secondary math curriculum in the amount of $526,241.66.
Approved the hiring of up to 33 high school and college summer workers.
Approved the purchase of a new wrestling mat for EHS from Dollamur Sports Surfaces for $8,100. A mat was donated when the program was created, but Faught said they would prefer to have two mats to be able to hold two matches simultaneously.
Scheduled the next meeting was scheduled for Wednesday, May 12 at 5 p.m.
The following personnel actions were approved:
Leave
John Holmes, bus driver, Transportation
Jenny Carter, pre-K aide, Early Education Center
Kasey Goodson, fourth grade teacher, Holly Hill
Catherine Watson, science teacher, Dauphin
Eva Baumgartner, CNP worker, Enterprise High School
Mary Witherspoon, custodian, Holly Hill
Resignations
Alvin Townsend, custodian, Holly Hill
Dixie Brown, clerical aide, Enterprise High School
Kara Smith, second grade teacher, Holly Hill
Lauren Mortimer, sixth grade teacher, Holly Hill
Maria Wolfe, first grade teacher, Hillcrest
Willie Spears, instructional aide, Enterprise High School
John Holmes, bus driver, Transportation
Marc Jones, instructional aide, Dauphin
Janet Shelley, third grade teacher, Harrand Creek
Shelley Cammarota, health science teacher, Enterprise High School
Jennifer Waters, special education aide, Rucker Blvd
Lisamarie Deveau, cheer coach, Coppinville
Swayze Gholson, second grade teacher, Hillcrest
Retirements
Robyn Bryan, kindergarten teacher, Early Education Center
Greg Faught, superintendent, Central Office
Teri Prim, Director of Elementary Instruction, Central Office
Wylene Toomey, clerical aide, Dauphin
Transfers
Haley Willette, special education teacher at Hillcrest to special education teacher at Early Education Center
Colby Jordan, math teacher at Enterprise High School to math teacher at Coppinville
Casey Bailey, music teacher at Pinedale to music teacher at Early Education Center
Amy Matthews, fourth grade teacher at Rucker Blvd to elementary teacher at Early Education Center
Shavonne Burrows, sixth grade teacher at Rucker Blvd to elementary teacher at Early Education Center
Kathryn Bruce, second grade teacher at Harrand Creek to elementary teacher at Early Education Center
William Hulsey, social science teacher at Enterprise High School to PE teacher at Rucker Blvd
Clark Quisenberry, instructional aide at Enterprise High School to PE aide at Holly Hill
Adonna Meeks, guidance counselor at Enterprise High School to system testing/504 Coordinator at Central Office
Breanna McQueen, kindergarten teach at Early Education Center to elementary teacher at Hillcrest
Katherine Phillips, kindergarten teacher at Early Education Center to elementary teacher at Hillcrest
Sarah Kelley, kindergarten teacher at Hillcrest to elementary teacher at Early Education Center
Employment
Jessica Lambert, elementary teacher, Hillcrest
Courtney Dow, clerical aide, Enterprise High School
Jennifer Waters, special education teacher, Rucker Blvd
Candace Brant, CNP worker, Child Nutrition
Shelley Cammarota, school nurse, Enterprise City Schools
Star Wilson, elementary school teacher, Rucker Blvd and summer school teacher, Enterprise City Schools
Sadie Guerrero, elementary teacher, Holly Hill
Kaileigh McKenzie, elementary teacher, Holly Hill
Marc Jones, PE teacher, Dauphin
William Massey, custodian, Dauphin
Cheryl Leuschner, sub bus driver, Transportation
Cristal Halford, custodian, Holly Hill
Theresa Gardiner, elementary teacher, Early Education Center
Lacey Granger, elementary teacher, Early Education Center
Taryn Weeks, elementary teacher, Early Education Center
Genesis Ortiz, elementary teacher, Early Education Center
Madison Phipps, elementary teacher, Early Education Center
Leah Hegar, clerical aide, Dauphin
Raegan Laney, elementary teacher, Hillcrest
Jody Eldridge, elementary teacher, Rucker Blvd