Enterprise BOE hears proposal for 2022 budget

The Enterprise City Schools Board of Education completed its second of two required budget hearings for the 2021-2022 fiscal year on Thursday.

ECS Chief Financial Officer Pam Christian prepared a presentation for the board and attendees with an overview of the 2022 proposed budget explaining the figures and from where the schools receive their funding. According to Christian, 58% of the school system’s revenue comes from state funding, 18% from local funds and 24% from federal funds.

For FY 2022, ECS is expected to receive $49,036,807 in state fund revenues, $20,506,876 in federal fund revenues and $15,172,421 in local fund revenues, with a total revenue of $84,953,104. This is an increase from last year’s total revenue of $68,177,935. This is largely due to an increase in federal funds by $13,959,544, mostly from CARES Act funds. The school system is expected to receive a total $13,640,475 in CARES Act funds. While most of the CARES funds do not have to be used until 2023 or 2024, it all has to be included in the budget every year until it is spent.