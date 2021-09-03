Enterprise BOE hears proposal for 2022 budget

The Enterprise City Schools Board of Education completed its second of two required budget hearings for the 2021-2022 fiscal year on Thursday.
ECS Chief Financial Officer Pam Christian prepared a presentation for the board and attendees with an overview of the 2022 proposed budget explaining the figures and from where the schools receive their funding. According to Christian, 58% of the school system’s revenue comes from state funding, 18% from local funds and 24% from federal funds.
For FY 2022, ECS is expected to receive $49,036,807 in state fund revenues, $20,506,876 in federal fund revenues and $15,172,421 in local fund revenues, with a total revenue of $84,953,104. This is an increase from last year’s total revenue of $68,177,935. This is largely due to an increase in federal funds by $13,959,544, mostly from CARES Act funds. The school system is expected to receive a total $13,640,475 in CARES Act funds. While most of the CARES funds do not have to be used until 2023 or 2024, it all has to be included in the budget every year until it is spent.
Christian further broke down the funds received for COVID-19 aid and relief and what it will be used for: 53% of the funds will be used for salaries, 20% on benefits and 13% on capital projects, and the rest is expected to be used for software, student classroom materials, substitutes, employee services and indirect costs. Christian said that it was decided the best use of these funds was to combat learning loss through smaller classroom sizes.
“We’re always responding to what our needs of our schools are,” Christian said. “The majority of this is going towards more staff that we’ll be able to keep for the next couple of years to make sure that we are doing our best to keep our numbers low so that this learning loss does not affect them long term… It really is about the kids and making sure they have what they need.”
The total anticipated expenditures for FY 2022 is $81,856,774, with 54.2% of expenditures coming from instructional services, which includes teachers and aides.
“I think because of good fiscal management, we are in a strong position,” Christian said. “It’s allowed us to be in a strong financial position to move forward because a lot of this is unknown. We don’t know what’s going to happen in January and we don’t really know what’s happening in the future, but we know we have a good amount of recourses to continue to serve our students and our faculty.”
The budget is expected to be approved at the next board meeting on Sept. 28.