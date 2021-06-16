Enterprise BOE welcomes new board member

Enterprise City Schools welcomed its newest board member, Jennifer Boykins, to the table Tuesday night for the first meeting of her five-year term.
Boykins was nominated by Enterprise Councilwoman Sonya Rich and filled the seat of former member Robert Doerer after his term expired.
Boykins was born and raised in Enterprise and left for a number of years to earn her master’s degree in rehabilitation counseling from the University of South Alabama and to further her career at the Life Management Center in Marianna, Fla. as the Children’s Day Treatment Component Director and therapist.
Immediately after her graduation in 1994, she worked as a primary therapist at Pathway, Incorporated in New Brockton before leaving for Marianna for four years. She returned to the area in 2000 to accept a position with the Alabama Department of Rehabilitation Services in Andalusia as a vocational rehabilitation counselor, and in 2010 she was promoted to Senior Vocational Rehabilitation Counselor in Dothan. In 2012, Boykins started 2:20 Ministries, a ministry and mentoring service for girls and young women based out of her grandmother’s home. In addition to Bible study, they also cook, sew and paint.
Boykins said she was excited to serve the City of Enterprise’s students and families.
“Growing up here, even though I left for college, this is my home, and I want to see our students thrive and grow. I’m excited to be a part of that,” she said. “Working with kids, students, young adults…you’re not only impacting them, you’re impacting their families.”
Board President Rodrick Caldwell previously worked with Boykins at Pathway and extended his welcome.
“Today marks the beginning for our newest board member, Jennifer Boykins. It is great to have you, and we all look forward to working with you as we serve the Enterprise City School System and the community together,” he said.
Speaking on behalf of Superintendent Greg Faught—absent on a previously-scheduled vacation as his tenure draws to a close—the newly-appointed head of the school system Dr. Zel Thomas conducted the meeting. Thomas closed by thanking the employees at Central Office for their hard work this last week and a half.
“Everyone has stepped up and stepped in and done what needs to be done,” he said. “I’m excited about the job before me and working with (the board). It’s going to be nice once I can get in one job and be in one place and we can focus like we need to focus.”
The next board meeting was scheduled for Tuesday, July 13 at 5 p.m.
In other business, the board:
Amended the budget to approve federal carryover monies, grants and any additional funds received after the original budget was approved.
Approved the updated 2021-2022 salary schedule.
Named Dr. Patrick Cain to serve as Sick Bank Committee Chairperson for the next year.
Approved a contract renewal with No Red Ink and the junior high schools at a cost of $18,000 and approved a new contract with Enterprise High School at a cost of $10,500. The cost will be covered from ESSER funds. No Red Ink is a curriculum designed to assist with grammar and writing support.
Approved in-state and out-of-state trip requests from Enterprise High School.
Increased the number of co-op students working on campus over the summer to 40 for the remainder of the summer.
Approved principal contract addendums that reflect the proposed 4 percent raise from the state.
The following personnel actions were also approved:
Leave
Kayla Morlas, special education teacher, Hillcrest
Holly Wilks, fifth grade teacher, Holly Hill
Resignations
Haley Lanier, second grade teacher, Harrand Creek
Kelly Rase, fifth grade teacher, Hillcrest
Megan Barbaree, English teacher, Enterprise High School
Rebecca Cranford, 8-hour custodian, Dauphin
Mareena Mills, special education teacher, Enterprise High School
Melissa Johnson, Spanish teacher, Enterprise High School
Amanda Commander, third grade teacher, Pinedale
James Aplin, bus driver, Transportation
Erica Weller, 6.5-hour CNP worker, Child Nutrition
Chandler Collins, instructional aide, Enterprise High School
Jennifer Moseley, music teacher, Holly Hill
Cedric Brown, 8-hour custodian, Enterprise High School
Lydia Motes, school nurse, Enterprise City Schools
Retirements
Melissa Hanson, ARI reading coach, Pinedale
Transfers
Kimberly Garrand, interventionist at Pinedale to ARI reading coach at Harrand Creek
Sunshine Jakubecz, first grade teacher at Holly Hill to elementary teacher at Early Education Center
Michelley Carter, CNP manager at Harrand Creek to 7.5-hour CNP worker for Child Nutrition
Sandra Wambles, 6.5-hour CNP worker at Holly Hill to 6.5-hour CNP worker for Child Nutrition
Nikki Cobb, fifth grade teacher at Harrand Creek to elementary teacher at Early Education Center
Elizabeth Cooper, math specialist at Harrand Creek to math teacher at Dauphin
Tangela Sasser, CNP manager at Enterprise High School to CNP manager at Harrand Creek
Brandon Fricks, English teacher at Dauphin to guidance counselor at Hillcrest/Holly Hill
Kimberly Pike, special education aide at Holly Hill to special education aide at Hillcrest
Amber Kennedy, CNP assistant manager at Enterprise High School to CNP manager at Enterprise High School
Melisa Bell, 6.5-hour CNP worker at Enterprise High School to CNP assistant manager at Enterprise High School
Haley Willette, special education teacher at Early Education teacher to elementary teacher at Early Education Center
Employment
Lauren Debolt, special education teacher, Coppinville
Billy Grubbs, PE teacher, Early Education Center
Whitney McHugh, math teacher, Enterprise High School
Charity Ford, elementary teacher, Rucker Blvd
Emily Sanders, math specialist, Harrand Creek
Jacquelin Hines, elementary teacher, Rukcer Blvd
Kaely Smith, elementary teacher, Hillcrest
Reginald Peterson, ISS instructional aide, Enterprise High School
Adam Gossen, instructional aide, Enterprise High School
Elizabeth Gunter, special education teacher, Early Education Center
Rhonda Martin, English teacher, Enterprise High School
Dakota Hicks, family and consumer sciences teacher, Enterprise High School
Martha Sue Clark, bus driver, Transportation
Curtis Edwards, bus driver, Transportation
Elizabeth Raulerson, bus driver, Transportation
Latoya Mitchell, bus driver, Transportation
Rafael Arreaza Scorcchi, Spanish teacher, Enterprise High School
Jennifer Barton, special education teacher, Pinedale
Brittany Jones, ARI reading coach, Pinedale
Marie Thompson, elementary teacher, Pinedale
Donald Edwards, social science teacher, Enterprise High School
Chandler Collins, English teacher, Dauphin
Viviana Montalvo, 8-hour custodian, Dauphin