Enterprise BOE welcomes new board member

Enterprise City Schools welcomed its newest board member, Jennifer Boykins, to the table Tuesday night for the first meeting of her five-year term.

Boykins was nominated by Enterprise Councilwoman Sonya Rich and filled the seat of former member Robert Doerer after his term expired.

Boykins was born and raised in Enterprise and left for a number of years to earn her master’s degree in rehabilitation counseling from the University of South Alabama and to further her career at the Life Management Center in Marianna, Fla. as the Children’s Day Treatment Component Director and therapist.

Immediately after her graduation in 1994, she worked as a primary therapist at Pathway, Incorporated in New Brockton before leaving for Marianna for four years. She returned to the area in 2000 to accept a position with the Alabama Department of Rehabilitation Services in Andalusia as a vocational rehabilitation counselor, and in 2010 she was promoted to Senior Vocational Rehabilitation Counselor in Dothan. In 2012, Boykins started 2:20 Ministries, a ministry and mentoring service for girls and young women based out of her grandmother’s home. In addition to Bible study, they also cook, sew and paint.

Boykins said she was excited to serve the City of Enterprise’s students and families.