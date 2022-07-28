Enterprise Boys & Girls Club Back to School Jamboree provides backpacks

The Boys & Girls Club of Enterprise recently held a community-wide Back to School Jamboree benefitting more than 400 Wiregrass children and their families by providing them with school supplies for the upcoming school year.

Organizers of the event, including the Shekinah Chapter #899 Order of the Eastern Stars, Saturn Lodge #80, Wiregrass Area Pan-Hellenic Council, Enterprise Army Recruiting Station, Ms. Z’s Creations, John’s Chapel AME Church, Boys & Girls Club of Enterprise, Buffalo Soldiers Motorcycle Club, and the L.A. Dream Center, joined forces Saturday, July 16, to make this summer’s annual Back to School Jamboree a success, according to Sherrell Doby, unit director at Boys & Girls Club of Enterprise.

Each child in attendance from grades K-12 received a backpack full of school supplies such as pencils, pencil cases, pens, crayons, notebook paper, rulers, glue sticks, pocket folders, and scissors, Doby said.

In addition to school supplies and some clothing items, there were also vouchers for free haircuts to start the school year.

Members of the Enterprise police and fire departments were also in attendance to meet community members and share health and safety tips.

The event also included a free lunch of hotdogs, hamburgers, and pizza courtesy of Domino’s Pizza and video game lovers played games inside the Play 8 video game truck. Children also enjoyed an inflatable castle and cool treats of popsicles and ice cream.

In the gym, teams of event organizers competed in a basketball game for the trophy and title of Back to School Jamboree champions.