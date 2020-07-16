Enterprise Boys & Girls Club holds Dream Week

Law enforcement officers, several soldiers, the Mayor of Enterprise, a school principal — even a newspaper reporter — got to share what they do and why they do it when the Boys & Girls Club of Enterprise held its Career Day on Wednesday.

“This whole week is Dream Week for us — what we dream of doing with our lives, how we can give back to our community, how we can make a living, how we can take care of our families in the future,” Sherrell Doby, the Unit Director at the Club, said before the program.

“We looked at what interests our members and tried to reach out to people in the community to come in and show us how realistic it can be for us.”

Some of the children said they want to be a dermatologist or a pulmonologist — apparently the kids already know that “doctors” get to specialize.

“We have had someone say he wants to be a Great Avenger, a very lofty aspiration,” Doby said with a smile.

She noted Mayor Bill Cooper’s appearance on Wednesday. Enterprise City Council member Sonya Rich talked to the group of first graders through eighth graders on Tuesday.

“Some of our girls thought politics couldn’t be something for them,” Doby said. “They were interested in what she had to say.”

She added that soldiers, doctors, teachers, sales specialists and police officers spoke to the children.

New Pinedale Elementary School principal Trey Mims had an important message for the group.

“It’s OK to struggle. That’s part of the growth process,” Mims said. “But you have to persevere. Persevere means keep trying at it, keep working, don’t give up and stay focused.