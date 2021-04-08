Enterprise boys golf wins Panther Invitational

Behind four scores of 80 and below, the Enterprise Wildcats golf team won the 16-team Panther Invitational Tuesday at Huntsville’s RTJ Hampton Cove Highlands Course.

The Wildcats finished with a 306 score to beat out runner-up Hewitt-Trussville (315) and third-place Guntersville (318) along with the 12 other teams.

Gibson Charlton led Enterprise with a 72 to finish among the top five individuals and earn all-tournament team honors. Jon Ed Steed followed with a 74 and Brady Wood and Nick Cook both fired an 80 score for Enterprise.

Jackson Bailey finished with an 83, which didn’t count to the team scoring.

