 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Enterprise boys golf wins Panther Invitational
0 comments

Enterprise boys golf wins Panther Invitational

Behind four scores of 80 and below, the Enterprise Wildcats golf team won the 16-team Panther Invitational Tuesday at Huntsville’s RTJ Hampton Cove Highlands Course.

The Wildcats finished with a 306 score to beat out runner-up Hewitt-Trussville (315) and third-place Guntersville (318) along with the 12 other teams.

Gibson Charlton led Enterprise with a 72 to finish among the top five individuals and earn all-tournament team honors. Jon Ed Steed followed with a 74 and Brady Wood and Nick Cook both fired an 80 score for Enterprise.

Jackson Bailey finished with an 83, which didn’t count to the team scoring.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert