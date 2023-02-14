The City of Enterprise is reminding business owners that all business license renewals are due Wednesday, Feb. 15.

Renewals may be returned by mail or in person to the Revenue/Business License Department at Enterprise City Hall. To avoid a 15% penalty and late fee, all renewal cards and payments sent by mail must be postmarked by Feb. 15.

Business licenses are delinquent Feb. 16.

An Enterprise business license is required for anyone or any business conducting any type of business, trade, profession, or home occupation within the city limits and/or police jurisdiction of Enterprise. This includes making repairs, contracting, selling, providing any type of service or being a vendor at a special event.

Please contact the Revenue/Business License Department for more information or assistance regarding your business license renewal at (334) 348-2656.