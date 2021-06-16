Enterprise cadets excel at JROTC Leadership Academy

Four out of 15 cadets from the Enterprise High School JROTC Wildcat Battalion placed first in competitions at the JRTOC Cadet Leadership Academy Camp held at the Alabama 4H Center in Columbiana from June 11-14.

Lauren Rodgers placed first overall in the female run and push up events, Brett Tessay placed first overall in the male run event, Sam Haglund placed first overall in the male push up event and Ashton Daniels was part of the team that placed first in the drill competition.

Rodgers also commanded her team in the drill competition and placed second, and Hanna Frederick and Caitlyn Everle were team members for the team that tied for third in the drill competition.

Micah Smith was selected to serve as the Battalion Sergeant Major, and several other cadets served in other roles as Company Commanders, First Sergeant, Platoon Sergeant and Squad Leader. John Carter was also selected to assist Camp Commander LTC Karlos Packer with presenting awards.

“As usual, our cadets did extremely well and set the standard for other cadets to follow,” JROTC instructor SGM(R) Gary Price said.

The cadets were trained in the following subjects: land navigation/map reading, environmental science/math, problem solving techniques, applied leadership, first aid/CPR/ drown proofing, physical fitness test, supply procedures and counseling techniques.