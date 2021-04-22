Enterprise Career Center hosts successful job fair

The Enterprise Career Center held a successful job fair last week with 21 businesses seeking potential employees.

The participating employers, including Sysco and Goodwill, were hiring for 84 different positions. Robyn E. Stinson, the career center manager, said that over 70 job seekers attended and that she felt the event was an overall success.

Kimberly Haggard, a representative from Ambassador, said she had over 20 attendees visit the company’s booth and they were excited about the good turnout.

According to Stinson, 14 employers indicated that they would be hiring applicants from the job fair. A SpectraCare representative said they saw some “good quality applicants” and Bojangles said they hired three new crew members through the fair.

“We had such a positive response from employers wanting to attend the job fair that we plan to do more hiring events in the future,” Stinson said.

Aside from job fairs, the center also offers job shops and classes on different topics. Stinson said they plan on having a shop in May focusing on soft skills, which are personality traits and behaviors that help candidates get hired and succeed in their work.