Enterprise celebrates Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

Hundreds attended the “Celebration 2023,” hosted by the Community Awareness Organization in honor of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. held at the Enterprise Civic Center Sunday.

Organizers of the annual event are members of the Community Awareness Organization: Gloria Wheeler, president; Essie DuBose, program chairman; Anne Bridgette, member; Loria Britt, youth program chairman; Mary Wiley, member; Margrete “Marge” Simmons, publicity chairman; Maxine Florence, in memory; and Dr. Henry H. Terry, honorary member.

Terry, who founded the Community Awareness Organization which sponsors the annual MLK Celebration and founded the Enterprise King Mass Choir some 35 years ago, was honored at the ceremony. The Elba native and 1982 graduate of Elba High School earned a Bachelor of Arts Degree in Music, and a Master of Music Education from Alabama State University and an Educational Specialist Degree and a Doctor of Philosophy Degree in Music Education from Auburn University.

“In Enterprise, you allowed me to grow and to learn and to know and trust God,” Terry told the crowd. “What I gained in Enterprise has served well in 33 years in education.”

The celebration included music by the 2023 Enterprise King Mass Choir and a solo by Felicia Darby of Luverne who was accompanied by her son Isaiah Darby.

“When we understand the value of what we are celebrating we are more excited because we can see the hand of God moving,” said keynote speaker Archbishop Carl McComb from the Daleville Christian Fellowship Worship Center. “Dr. King’s dream was that we would come together and encourage and empower one another. We are equally created in the eyes of God.”

McComb founded and serves as Presiding Prelate of the Archdioceses United Christian Fellowship International, which is the parent organization of many churches in several countries. In addition to his pastoral duties, McComb volunteers as chaplain for the Dothan Police Department and the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency. He is past president of the Dale County NAACP and is currently assisting in the reformation of that chapter.

“It is an honor to greet you and welcome you to the city of Enterprise,” said Enterprise City Councilwoman Sonya Rich. “This is a day to honor, a day to reflect, and a day to rejoice.

“We honor Dr. King for his powerful teachings, his impact on the nation and his advocacy for social change,” Rich said. “We reflect on his vision and rejoice because he left us a legacy so great that we will never forget our charge which is to recommit ourselves to the standard that he set. Though a good man may perish, his great dream lives on. To God be the glory.”

Coffee County Commissioner Jimmy Jones brought greetings on behalf of the commission but first asked for prayers for the people of Dallas County who were recently hit by a devastating tornado. “Selma was a special place for Dr. King. Now a tornado has gone through it and the people of Enterprise know first-hand the devastation that can cause.

“Here in America, a nation that is so blessed, we are still confused and divided,” Jones said. “Dr. King’s message about love for all humanity remains true today; his message was both divine and spiritual.

“As we celebrate his memory, let us celebrate with love and service towards one another. We are one in God. Celebrate unity,” Jones said. “We are all made in the image and likeness of God. This is our greatest strength. Hate withers in the presence of love.”