Enterprise celebrates Easter with hat parade, deviled egg contest

A relatively new annual event, the City of Enterprise’s Easter hat parade, hat contest and deviled egg contest were held last Saturday at the Enterprise Farmers Market as an early Easter celebration.

The winners of the hat contest are as follows:

Ages 6 and below:Charlie Campbell

Ages 7-12: First place, Tarja Hobbs

Second place, Lorali Bond

Ages 13-18:First place, Sarah Clima

Second place, Kirkland Gammon

Ages 19-64:First place, Donna Stephenson

Second place, Steve Brogdon

Ages 65 and above:First place, Virginia Simmons

Second place, Lorenzo Harrison

Family CategoryThe winner in the Best Hat Presentation category were mother-daughter duo Linda Bullock and Sarah Clima with their Alice in Wonderland theme.

The Bond family came in second place and were also given the Most in Number award for the Family Category. Their theme featured Marvel superheroes.