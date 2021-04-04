 Skip to main content
Enterprise celebrates Easter with hat parade, deviled egg contest
A relatively new annual event, the City of Enterprise’s Easter hat parade, hat contest and deviled egg contest were held last Saturday at the Enterprise Farmers Market as an early Easter celebration.

The winners of the hat contest are as follows:

Ages 6 and below:Charlie Campbell

Ages 7-12: First place, Tarja Hobbs

Second place, Lorali Bond

Ages 13-18:First place, Sarah Clima

Second place, Kirkland Gammon

Ages 19-64:First place, Donna Stephenson

Second place, Steve Brogdon

Ages 65 and above:First place, Virginia Simmons

Second place, Lorenzo Harrison

Family CategoryThe winner in the Best Hat Presentation category were mother-daughter duo Linda Bullock and Sarah Clima with their Alice in Wonderland theme.

The Bond family came in second place and were also given the Most in Number award for the Family Category. Their theme featured Marvel superheroes.

Team Category Sisters Glenda Janczewski and Becky O’Heron won Best Hat Presentation for their old-fashioned colorful Easter bonnets theme in memory of their mother.

Diane Napoli, Donna Swift and Antoinette Stewart came in second place and were also awarded Most in Number. Their hats represented the Pea River Historical Society with the theme “Fear No Bunny Rabbit” rather than the historical society’s mantra “Fear No Weevil.”

Most WhimsicalChi Brogdon was given the Most Whimsical award for her hat that incorporated elements of Enterprise.

Most Beautiful The Most Beautiful Hat was awarded to Becky O’Heron.

The deviled egg contest winners are as follows:

Most Eggscellent (Best Overall)Jenna Kate Weeks

Most Eggsquisite (Most Beautiful) Becky O’Heron

Most Eggstraordinary (Best Untraditional Recipe)Jenna Kate Weeks

Most Eggstraditional (Most Traditional)Holly Barnes

Most Devilicious (Most Delicious) Holly Barnes

