Enterprise celebrates National Honey Bee Day

The Enterprise Farmers Market was buzzing on Saturday as the community gathered in celebration of National Honey Bee Day, the first ever event in town since the day received national recognition in 2009.

The day celebrates both the honey bee and the beekeepers who tend the hives, and it also encourages everyone to enjoy and buy locally grown honey. Local beekeeper Richard Woodham, owner of Honey Bee Queens and Hive Products, LLC, was on hand with jars of honey, and 3D Cattle Co., owned by the Dalrymple family, grilled between 450 and 500 free hamburgers. Beekeeping supplies, among others, were also on display.

Kay Kirkland, special projects coordinator for the City of Enterprise, said they had a good turnout, and everyone who attended had a great time.

An important part of National Honey Bee Day includes learning about honey bees and providing them with a supportive environment. When we plant wildflowers, orchards, and other flowering plants, we support pollinators such as honey bees. They depend on the nectar of a variety of plants for their survival. Conversely, we depend on honeybees for our survival, too—without their pollinating abilities, many nutritious plants wouldn’t reproduce. The honey is just an added bonus for us to enjoy in our baking, teas, and confections.