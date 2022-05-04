 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Enterprise celebrates Small Business Week

With Cooper for the signing were, from left, front row, Hero, Charlotte and Abby Chancey, fans and helpers at the family coffee shop; middle row, from left, Heather Jones of Century 21; LaWanda Grill of White Oak Ale House; Enterprise Chamber of Commerce Director Erin Grantham; Mayor William E. Cooper; Katy Sellers of All-In Credit Union; and Eric Wymann of Navigator Development Group, Inc.; Back row, from left Travis Parker of Travis Realty; Cissy Hutto; Enterprise Chamber Ambassador Jacque Hawkins, Jennie Chancey of Coffee Corner; Kimberly Padgett of FrouFrou Collection; and Jules Brunson and Mallory Grayson of The Grande Pawlace.

 PHOTO BY KAY KIRKLAND

Enterprise is celebrating Small Business Week through May 5, but Mayor William E. Cooper asked everyone to always patronize local businesses, especially the small businesses that provide many of the goods and services needed in daily life. In declaring May 2-5 as Enterprise Small Business Week, the Mayor said small businesses create two-thirds of all new jobs for all workers, employ more than one-half of the American work force and are responsible for half the private gross domestic product. He thanked the small business owners from Enterprise who joined him for the Small Business Week Proclamation signing April 29, recognizing them for contributing to the city’s tax base and for perpetuating the open and competitive marketplace that is vital to the nation’s free enterprise system.

