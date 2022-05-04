Enterprise is celebrating Small Business Week through May 5, but Mayor William E. Cooper asked everyone to always patronize local businesses, especially the small businesses that provide many of the goods and services needed in daily life. In declaring May 2-5 as Enterprise Small Business Week, the Mayor said small businesses create two-thirds of all new jobs for all workers, employ more than one-half of the American work force and are responsible for half the private gross domestic product. He thanked the small business owners from Enterprise who joined him for the Small Business Week Proclamation signing April 29, recognizing them for contributing to the city’s tax base and for perpetuating the open and competitive marketplace that is vital to the nation’s free enterprise system.
Enterprise celebrates Small Business Week
- FOR THE LEDGER
-
-
- 0
Related to this story
Most Popular
April 24
At its 67th Annual Civic Night, the Pilot Club of Enterprise honored the city’s volunteers and named its 2021 Man, Woman and Youth of the Year.
The Piney Woods Arts Festival is returning to Enterprise this weekend after a two year hiatus.
As he declared April Autism Awareness Month in Enterprise, Mayor William E. Cooper was delighted to visit with a number of special guests repr…
A $3.6 million street paving project is nearing completion as workers prepare to replace 1.4 miles of asphalt on Porter Lunsford Road.
Arrests for the week of April 17 - April 23.
Poppy is our Pet of the Week!
This year’s Coffee County Groundwater Festival was held on April 21.
The Coffee County Commission proclaimed April 24 through April 30 as Crime Victims’ Rights Week at its Monday meeting.
With both victims of Parkinson’s Disease and caregivers of affected loved ones at his side, Mayor William E. Cooper signed a proclamation rece…