Enterprise celebrates Small Business Week

Enterprise is celebrating Small Business Week through May 5, but Mayor William E. Cooper asked everyone to always patronize local businesses, especially the small businesses that provide many of the goods and services needed in daily life. In declaring May 2-5 as Enterprise Small Business Week, the Mayor said small businesses create two-thirds of all new jobs for all workers, employ more than one-half of the American work force and are responsible for half the private gross domestic product. He thanked the small business owners from Enterprise who joined him for the Small Business Week Proclamation signing April 29, recognizing them for contributing to the city’s tax base and for perpetuating the open and competitive marketplace that is vital to the nation’s free enterprise system.