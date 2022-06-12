Enterprise Chamber of Commerce named Alabama Accredited Chamber of Commerce

The Chamber of Commerce Association of Alabama (CCAA) announced recently that the Enterprise Chamber of Commerce, along with 2 other local chambers of commerce, have received the Alabama Accredited Chamber of Commerce distinction (AACC).

The Enterprise Chamber of Commerce along with the Shoals Chamber of Commerce were honored as first-time recipients of the AACC at the recently held CCAA Executive Leadership Conference in Tuscaloosa, AL. North Baldwin Chamber of Commerce was also recognized for successfully renewing their accreditation as well.

The Alabama Accredited Chamber program sets standards of excellence for chambers in the state of Alabama and is regarded as one of the most prestigious programs of the Chamber of Commerce Association of Alabama. This program recognizes chambers that have achieved those standards while offering guidelines to improve effectiveness.

The Alabama Accredited Chamber of Commerce program is designed to promote public awareness of the intent of the chamber of commerce brand as a not-for-profit community development- based business membership organization by providing a peer review process of generally accepted chamber of commerce organizational benchmarks. Chambers applying for the designation are reviewed in six areas: organization, mission focus, professional administration, financial management, communications, and advocacy.

“As one of CCAA’s most prestigious programs, the Alabama Accredited Chamber of Commerce program shows that each chamber receiving the distinction is committed to the highest standards of organization management. This distinction recognizes local chambers of commerce in Alabama that strengthen free enterprise by protecting their local business environment,” said Crystal Brown, president & CEO, Decatur-Morgan County Chamber of Commerce and 2022 CCAA Chairwoman of the Board. “They most certainly represent the highest standards in our profession.”

Paige G. Hutto, president and CEO of CCAA, added that the three local chambers of commerce receiving the designation work tirelessly for the betterment of their communities and our state. “Accreditation is 100% voluntary and is a rigorous process,” Hutto said. “Through the application process these chambers are benchmarking themselves as the best of the best. Their investors and stakeholders know that they are investing in a top rate, professional organization. Our state is better for the work being done by these chambers and the other twenty accredited chambers.”

Since its beginning in 1937 as the Alabama Association of Commercial Organizations, what is now known as the Chamber of Commerce Association of Alabama, has remained dedicated to advancing the goal that chambers of commerce are the premier local business advocate in the State of Alabama. In conjunction with the Business Council of Alabama (BCA), a non-partisan organization, the two groups, through the BCA/CCAA Partnership represent the interests and concerns of over 1 million working Alabamians every day.

Lisa Fenner, Compliance Officer/Marketing Director, Medical Center Enterprise, and 2022 Enterprise Chamber Chairman of the Board stated, “I am incredibly proud of Erin Grantham and her team – our staff and Board combined. The Chamber is committed to continuously improving to provide our members with value-added services, quality programs, and opportunities to grow the success of our business community.”

The Enterprise Chamber of Commerce was also awarded with the distinction of 4-Star Accreditation from the U.S. Chamber of Commerce in November 2021 placing them in the top 3% of chambers nationwide.