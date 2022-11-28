Enterprise Christmas Parade move to Thursday night instead of Tuesday

ENTERPRISE — The Enterprise Christmas Parade has been postponed until this Thursday at 6:30 p.m. due to the increased potential of inclement weather and associated safety risks, officials said late Monday.

“Our number one concern is the safety of our citizens,” said Enterprise Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Erin Grantham. “After seeking input from weather and safety experts, city of Enterprise leaders, chamber board members, and community stakeholders, we made the decision to err on the side of caution to protect everyone involved and to ensure the best viewing experience for parade participants and spectators alike.” The parade was previously scheduled for Tuesday night.

The parade will still be streamed live on the Enterprise Chamber of Commerce Facebook page, courtesy of Troy Cable. A live broadcast will begin at 6:30 p.m. on WRGX and WTVY.com, through a partnership with Patriot Production Group and local sponsors.

The parade will start on North Main Street at Southeast Cardiology and Grocery Outlet and will travel south eight blocks to River Bank & Trust.

The public is encouraged to bring chairs and blankets to set up a comfortable parade viewing spot along the route. Starting at 4:30 p.m., North and South Main streets, East and West College streets and Railroad Street, will close. Motorists are reminded that no parking is available on these streets for a better and safer parade viewing experience for everyone.

Public parking is available in many areas throughout downtown, including the Coffee County Courthouse and other adjacent areas.

For more information about the Enterprise Christmas Parade, visit the Chamber’s website at www.EnterpriseAlabama.com or contact the Enterprise Chamber office at (334) 347-0581