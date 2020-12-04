 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Enterprise Christmas parade winners announced
0 comments

Enterprise Christmas parade winners announced

The winners of the 2020 Enterprise Christmas parade were announced Wednesday morning. The categories were commercial and non-profit, and individual awards for Spirit, Elfin Magic and Honorable Mention were also given.

The award winners are as follows:

Commercial category:

First Place: The Grand Pawlace 

Second Place: Center Stage Dance Studio

Third Place: Southeast Health Enterprise Clinic

Non-profit category:

First Place: Enterprise Parks and Recreation volleyball

Second Place: Two or More

Third Place: Church on Boll Weevil Circle

Spirit Award winner: The Grand Pawlace

Elfin Magic Award winner: Crossfit FXT

Honorable Mention: Mary Kay Consultant Joy Bailey Gress

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

News

Coffee County arrest report

The following people were booked into the Coffee County Jail between Nov. 23 and Nov. 30. The information is in the following format: name, ag…

Watch Now: Related Video

The World's Smallest St. Patrick's Day Parade 2013 - Enterprise, AL

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert