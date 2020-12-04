Enterprise Christmas parade winners announced

The winners of the 2020 Enterprise Christmas parade were announced Wednesday morning. The categories were commercial and non-profit, and individual awards for Spirit, Elfin Magic and Honorable Mention were also given.
The award winners are as follows:
Commercial category:
First Place: The Grand Pawlace
Second Place: Center Stage Dance Studio
Third Place: Southeast Health Enterprise Clinic
Non-profit category:
First Place: Enterprise Parks and Recreation volleyball
Second Place: Two or More
Third Place: Church on Boll Weevil Circle
Spirit Award winner: The Grand Pawlace
Elfin Magic Award winner: Crossfit FXT
Honorable Mention: Mary Kay Consultant Joy Bailey Gress
