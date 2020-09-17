Enterprise City Council approves fall festival Oct. 27-31

The Enterprise City Council unanimously approved a permit request that will allow a fall festival Oct. 27-Oct. 31 behind the old Ryan’s restaurant at 609 Boll Weevil Circle.

James Gang Amusements will provide all carnival rides, midway games and food vendors. All CDC guidelines will be followed.

“The gentleman that’s doing the event is the same guy that does the Peanut Festival and the Iowa State Fair and several other state fairs around the country,” said O’Neal Boswell, who sought the permit and spoke for the festival, which will be held in the five-acre field behind the Ryan’s parking lot.

The event will run from 5 p.m. until 10 p.m. from Tuesday Oct. 27 through Saturday, Oct. 31, Boswell said.

“We were fortunate to be able to bring this event here simply because the Peanut Festival got canceled,” he added. “We feel that the community at large would probably be very receptive to having something to do other than sit home and watch TV. We hope that’s the case, anyway.

The request earned conditional approval from Fire Chief Byron Herring and Police Chief Michael Moore. Moore told the council he had spoken to Boswell about security for the event.