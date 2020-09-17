Enterprise City Council approves fall festival Oct. 27-31

The Enterprise City Council unanimously approved a permit request that will allow a fall festival Oct. 27-Oct. 31 behind the old Ryan’s restaurant at 609 Boll Weevil Circle.
James Gang Amusements will provide all carnival rides, midway games and food vendors. All CDC guidelines will be followed.
“The gentleman that’s doing the event is the same guy that does the Peanut Festival and the Iowa State Fair and several other state fairs around the country,” said O’Neal Boswell, who sought the permit and spoke for the festival, which will be held in the five-acre field behind the Ryan’s parking lot.
The event will run from 5 p.m. until 10 p.m. from Tuesday Oct. 27 through Saturday, Oct. 31, Boswell said.
“We were fortunate to be able to bring this event here simply because the Peanut Festival got canceled,” he added. “We feel that the community at large would probably be very receptive to having something to do other than sit home and watch TV. We hope that’s the case, anyway.
The request earned conditional approval from Fire Chief Byron Herring and Police Chief Michael Moore. Moore told the council he had spoken to Boswell about security for the event.
“The security of it will depend on (the James Gang) paying for security officers,” Moore said. “We could provide a close patrol, but won’t have somebody there the whole time. The only concern I have is how large the crowd is and the security of the citizens while they’re there.”
Boswell said the James Gang owners would work with Moore in advance of the event.
In other business, the Enterprise City Council:
*Set Halloween trick-or-treat hours from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 31.
*Heard concerns from J.P. Morgan about the number of large trucks – 18-wheelers and logging trucks, among others – illegally using Main Street rather than using the bypass. Chief Moore said police officers are aware of the problem and are writing citations, but some trucks do get through.
*Unanimously approved a Lounge Retail Liquor – Class 1 (on premises only) license to The Barrel Room at 2200 Ozark Hwy, Suite B.
*Gave approval for CDG Engineers to make application on behalf of the city to the Alabama Department of Transportation for funds in the ATRIP Phase II program on a project that would improve the intersection of Alabama Hwy. 27 and Shell Field Road.
*Approved a request from Interim Engineer Staci Hayes to approve a list of items to purchase for the city that would be reimbursable at 100 percent from the state as part of the CARES Act for COVID-19 relief.
*Approved Change Order No. 1 that adds $167,735 to the total contract price to Wiregrass Construction Company, Inc., for the FY20 Resurfacing Improvements, Phase I. The change provides the addition of Iroquois, Natchez, Mohawk and Arapaho streets to the project. The addition brings the contract amount to $1,115,710 and increases the project completion date by 40 calendar days. That work should start in about 2-3 weeks.
*Paid contract billings in the amount of 21,037.60.
*Heard from Mayor Bill Cooper, who was making his first appearance since he self-quarantined after revealing his positive test for COVID-19. The mayor said the city’s position for the bad weather brought by Hurricane Sally would be “Safety first for our employees.”
The mayor also used his time to call for an executive session with the council and Wiregrass Economic Development Corp. Executive Director Jonathan Tullos.
*Changed the time for the next city council meeting to noon instead of 6 p.m. because it falls on Tuesday, Oct. 6, the date for the municipal runoff election.
