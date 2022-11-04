Enterprise City Council OKs operation of medical cannabis dispensing site

An ordinance authorizing the operation of medical cannabis sites in the city was approved at the Enterprise City Council meeting on Tuesday.

The single vote against the ordinance was cast by Councilman Greg Padgett who made no comment on the issue during the work session or during the period for discussion prior to the vote.

The state formed the Alabama Medical Cannabis Commission which has developed a stringent set of parameters for operating a medical cannabis site and have limited the number of dispensaries in the state to four, according to the AMC Commission site.

“The state legislation approved this, and it is very," tightly controlled and regulated,” City Administrator Jonathan Tullos said. “There are many misconceptions that these dispensaries are just a place you can buy marijuana and smoke it. That is not the truth.

“A person has to have a prescription from a doctor for about 16 medical conditions before they can obtain medical cannabis from a dispensary. It is probably one of the tightest controlled items, in terms of regulations, in the United States.

“If you (the council) choose to approve operation of a medical cannabis dispensary in Enterprise — and if we are selected by the commission — there would probably be 12 to 18 months before we would ever see one here because of the way the commission will award the licenses,” Tullos said. “If you approve the ordinance tonight, that will give us time to go back and look at our business licenses and zoning because those are the kinds of things that we regulate.

“We can make our restrictions tighter than the state regulations if we so choose. There is no guarantee that one will even come here. It's completely up to the commission.”

City Council President Turner Townsend said he has talked to medical community members about the issue. “It’s going to be prescribed here, or in our neighboring communities, especially in some end of life or cancer situations,” he said. “So, in my opinion, this is about whether somebody has to drive to Montgomery or Dothan to receive this medication of have it available here.

“In my opinion, it’s not (the city council’s) role to stand between the doctors and their patients. I’m supportive of it.”

Councilman Eugene Goolsby said, “I would certainly be in favor of it,” adding that the AMCA has included very stringent parameters.

Councilwoman Sonya Rich said she supported the ordinance for a number of reasons, including the fact that the new veterans home is in the process of being built in Enterprise.

Councilman Scotty Johnson said he agreed that with the new veterans coming, having such a dispensary locally would provide added convenience. He also has a family member who has been prescribed medical cannabis so he knows first-hand that it can provide a better quality of life for those in need.

In unrelated business, the council approved a recommendation from City Engineer/Public Works Director Barry Mott to award the bid for the removal and abatement of asbestos and other hazardous materials at the M.N. Jug Brown Recreation Center to West Alabama Contracting in the amount of $32,950.

“We want to finish up demolition of the old rec center and begin construction of the new one right behind it,” Mott said. “We took bids on the asbestos portion for the three buildings on that site that have hazardous materials in it.” Mott said it will take about two weeks to get the asbestos out and demolish the building before the end of the year. The demolishing work will be done in house once the asbestos is removed.

The council introduced a recommendation by the Enterprise Planning Commission to approve a request for rezone from Lynette DeJesus on behalf of Danny Lane for the rezoning of .231 acres of land located off Gundy Lane from R-65 Residential District to TH-1 Townhouse district. A public hearing on the request will be held at the voting meeting Dec. 6.

The next meeting of the Enterprise City Council is Nov. 15 in the Enterprise City Hall Council Chambers. A work session begins at 5 p.m. A regular meeting begins at 6 p.m. Both meetings are open to the public.