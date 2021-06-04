Enterprise City Engineer, Public Works Director talks upcoming construction projects

“That doesn’t mean, just to be clear, that all the roads will be a 70 or above, just the average,” Mott said. “We’ll still have some roads that need to be improved and this will take several years to get caught up.”

Mott also gave an overview of different projects that ALDOT is planning in the area, such as the construction of a roundabout at the intersection of Highway 27 and Shellfield Road, which will be the first roundabout in Enterprise. Mott said that while many people are unsure about roundabouts, they are useful for making intersections safer.

“Give it a chance. Don’t be fearful of it. Not all change it bad. It’s something that I think you’ll be very happy with,” he said.

Mott finished his presentation by expressing his excitement for the new projects and growth happening in the city.

“The reason I came to Enterprise in pretty straightforward. We have an opportunity to do something great here,” he said. “This is something the city has not seen before… These are just unprecedented times that we’re going through, but I’m excited to be here and the city is excited to have all this going on. We have a lot of good and exciting things ahead.”

