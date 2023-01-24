Enterprise City Hall renovation moves forward

Bids for the Enterprise City Hall renovation project will be taken Feb. 9, which moves a facelift to the building opened in 1968 closer to reality, according to Enterprise City Engineer and Director of Public Works Barry Mott.

“Once we get a contractor in place, we’ll have a better idea of a construction schedule,” Mott said. The renovation project is expected to last up to two years to complete.

At last Tuesday’s city council meeting, Seay, Seay and Litchfield Architect Raleigh Price outlined the plans that include moving the Engineering, Tourism and Main Street offices out of the basement to the ground floor and renovation of the entire basement area to house the city police department. The police department will have a designated public entrance at the rear of the building, Price said. The EPD administrative offices will remain on the upper level.

Price said the goal is to allow the various city departments to continue operation in the city hall building as it is being renovated. Renovation of the police department downstairs is the first phase of the project, followed by public service offices and then the administrative offices, he said.

Renovations will include updating the HVAC and electrical systems, both of which are the original 1968 installations. The building will be re-roofed, the front of the building will have two clear points of entry and all the public service offices will be easily accessible off of the central lobby space, Price said. The administrative offices will be located behind the public service offices.

Renovations include a community conference room space off of the lobby. “A new amenity that doesn’t currently exist,” Price said. The current council chamber will become a full municipal courtroom with enhances security features, he said.

The next meeting of the Enterprise City Council is Feb. 7 in the council chambers at Enterprise City Hall. A work session begins at 5 p.m. A voting meeting begins at 6 p.m. Both meetings are open to the public.