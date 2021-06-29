Enterprise city offices closed July 5

Mayor William E. Cooper and city leaders wish everyone a happy and safe Fourth of July holiday weekend.

Cooper announced that Enterprise City Hall and other city facilities will be closed Monday, July 5, in accordance with the 2021 federal holiday schedule.

Police and Fire Department personnel will be on duty throughout the long holiday weekend. Cooper asked that everyone drive carefully and practice safety measures in all activity during what is expected to be a busy weekend.

He also reminded residents that discharging fireworks inside the city limits is prohibited by city ordinance.

The Department of Public Works will be picking up the Monday garbage route on Tuesday, July 6. The pick-up schedule for the remainder of the week will be unchanged.

For more information about the garbage schedule, call the Department of Public Works at 348-2665.

Normal operating hours for all City departments will resume Tuesday, July 6.