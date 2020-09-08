Enterprise City School teachers promote kindness

Enterprise City School teachers have taken up the mantra of “teaching kindness is my jam” after facing much adversity and negativity surround the reopening of their schools.

Rhonda Krafft, a teacher at Hillcrest Elementary School, said she got the idea from Facebook and reached out to other elementary and junior high school teachers to spread the word and help bring her vision to fruition.

Once enough support had been garnered, the shirts were made locally at Frog Printz Screen Printing in Enterprise, located at 306 Gibson St, Enterprise and owned by Sandra and Derek Goodrich. The shirts were so popular, Krafft said, that they had to do a second order to accommodate everyone who wanted one.

“I thought it was a great way to show unity during these strange days of COVID-19 and all of the negativity around the world,” she said. “Despite some of the negativity surrounding the opening of school with no delays, faculty and staff members united to show how much they love and adore their students. Enterprise City School Employees are amazing—showing positivity while doing the impossible.”

