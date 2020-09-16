Enterprise City Schools approve FY 2021 budget

The Coronavirus Relief Fund (CRF) is broken down into two categories: technology and health. From the CRF Technology fund, $235,121 was used to purchase electronic learning devices, such as Chromebooks, tablets or iPads, software and maintenance services. CRF Health funds, $524,584 in total, are to be used for nurse salaries, cleaning supplies, testing and temporary facility improvements, among other things.

Christian said there may be minor fluctuations depending on what happens the rest of the year, but the budget was approved.

Superintendent Greg Faught also presented the capital plan for the coming year, highlighting the ongoing construction for the new baseball and softball complex as priority number one, followed by upgrades to Rucker Blvd Elementary, Pinedale Elementary and Dauphin Junior High, replacing the shingles at the Board of Education building, adding a multipurpose storm shelter at Enterprise Career and Technology Center, placing a metal storage building at the service center and to consider replacing the grass at Wildcat Stadium with synthetic turf.

“That’s not my first choice, honestly. I love the grass,” he said. “But with the amount of play that field gets and will get, just this school year, it makes it really, really difficult to upkeep. It’s very expensive. That grass really takes a beating throughout the year.”