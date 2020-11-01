Enterprise City Schools dress code challenged

The mother of an Enterprise High School student is requesting the city's school board to reconsider a portion of the dress code that prohibits males from wearing earrings.
In addressing the board at its meeting last week, Lynetta Powell said when her family moved to Enterprise from Missouri six years ago, she and her husband smiled when they saw “City of Progress” painted on the water tower.
“In our time here, we have seen progress firsthand as active parents for our students’ clubs and sports, the development of new businesses around Boll Weevil Circle and even on stage acting at Southern Broadway,” she said. “However, when I reviewed the Enterprise High School Dress Code, I wondered where the progress disappeared to.”
Powell, an educator and a former high school teacher, said she understands the purpose of a dress code and agrees that anything that disrupts or distracts from the learning environment is inappropriate. Her concern is with the one rule that prohibits male students from wearing earrings.
“My son is a proud homosexual boy, and wearing earrings is a part of his self-expression,” she said.
When she inquired into the reason behind the rule, she was given two reasons, she said: males wearing earrings showed gang affiliation at one point in Enterprise’s history, and that it’s just not “normal.
“I have confirmed with actual gang members that say earrings in this community are not associated with gang affiliation,” she said. “Also, if earrings are gang paraphernalia, can girls not be in gangs, too?”
According to Title IX and equal protection guarantees, a school’s dress code cannot treat boys and girls differently or force students to conform to sex stereotypes, Powell said, meaning schools cannot create a dress code based on the stereotypes of either gender.
“Traditional gender roles should not be included in dress codes. I almost expected to see ‘Girls will not wear pants’ in the next line, but at least we have progressed past that point,” she said. “Although some school officials try to justify censoring student expression by claiming it is disruptive, I believe what you all may be worried about is that other students’ parents might not like it.”
Powell acknowledged the belief held by many that males wearing earrings does not prepare them for a professional life and addressed the stigma that earrings equal femininity.
“In 2020, in a city of progress, male femininity doesn’t have to be hidden anymore. I would present to you the following professions to consider and the following people who have ear piercings,” she said. "Tattoo artists, regular artists, cartoonists, actors, dancers, singers, drag queens, producers, directors, and all manners of creatives. Clothing store workers, café workers, restaurant owners, massage therapists, bartenders, and all kinds of frontline workers." She went on to name several male professionals and celebrities who wear earrings.
Powell expressed concern with current education systems that instead of creating future leaders of America, they are creating "future citizens of America."
“They are expected to follow the rules without question, expected to conform to the social norms no matter their implicit biases, and expected to not think or be individuals,” she said. “But Enterprise is a City of Progress. Progress is defined as ‘forward or onward movement toward a destination.’ I know that the values of this city include progress, but this dress code does not reflect the values of progress.”
Powell asked for a “more valid reason” why the rule is in place and that the board consider updating the dress code. A petition started by Powell and her supporters currently has 143 signatures.
Per board policy, board members do not provide a response directly following a request to appear.
However, Superintendent Greg Faught has issued a statement that reads: “We take all parental concerns under advisement. Customarily, student handbook changes are made in the summer.”
