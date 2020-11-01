Enterprise City Schools dress code challenged

“I have confirmed with actual gang members that say earrings in this community are not associated with gang affiliation,” she said. “Also, if earrings are gang paraphernalia, can girls not be in gangs, too?”

According to Title IX and equal protection guarantees, a school’s dress code cannot treat boys and girls differently or force students to conform to sex stereotypes, Powell said, meaning schools cannot create a dress code based on the stereotypes of either gender.

“Traditional gender roles should not be included in dress codes. I almost expected to see ‘Girls will not wear pants’ in the next line, but at least we have progressed past that point,” she said. “Although some school officials try to justify censoring student expression by claiming it is disruptive, I believe what you all may be worried about is that other students’ parents might not like it.”

Powell acknowledged the belief held by many that males wearing earrings does not prepare them for a professional life and addressed the stigma that earrings equal femininity.