Enterprise City Schools name Teachers of the Year

Principal Drew Danner said, “Thank you Mr. Booth for all that you do for our students both inside and outside of the classroom. It is a pleasure to work alongside you to help our students achieve their academic goals.”

Support Person of the Year, Cindy Riley

Principal Danner said, “Thank you Nurse Cindy for all that you do here at Dauphin. Without your knowledge and expertise this year, there is no way that we could make it through this pandemic. We are fortunate to have you on board. Thank you so much.”

Enterprise High School:

Teacher of the Year, Steve Icenogle

Principal Stan Sauls said, “I would like to congratulate Mr. Icenogle on being awarded Teacher of the Year at Enterprise High School for this school year. He has done a tremendous job with the automotive program; it’s one of the best in the state for many years. There is no one more deserving of this award than Mr. Icenogle.”

Support Person of the Year, Earl Garth

Principal Sauls said, “I would like to congratulate Mr. Garth on being awarded Support Person of the Year at Enterprise High School. He’s done a tremendous job his first year with us. I think it says a lot about Mr. Garth that the faculty and staff voted him as far as Support Person of the Year being his first year here. He does a tremendous job with all of the students that he is assigned to as well as all the other students that he comes into contact with at Enterprise High School with his character and the spirit he has about himself.”

