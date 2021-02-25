Enterprise City Schools name Teachers of the Year

Steve Icenogle and Hali Quincey were named as the 2020-2021 Enterprise City Schools Teachers of the Year Tuesday night during the Board of Education meeting.
Icenogle, a graduate of Enterprise High School who earned a master’s level career tech endorsement from Athens State University, was named the secondary school Teacher of the Year, and Quincey, also a native of Enterprise and a Troy University graduate, was named as the elementary schools Teacher of the Year.
Superintendent Greg Faught said, “These two individuals measure up in every way with what a quality teacher should look like. They are both outstanding individuals, and I’m very, very proud of them.
I also want to commend the teachers and the support staff who were recognized today. They are succeeding at a very high level during a very difficult time under difficult circumstances, and regardless of the position that every person within our school system occupies, they’re all involved with educating our students in one way or another. On behalf of the board, we want to recognize and applaud your efforts. You do an outstanding job.”
The announcements for teacher and support person of the year for each individual school were announced in a video compilation that played during the meeting. Assistant Superintendent Zel Thomas appeared on screen first with a message thanking all employees for their hard work this year.
“I want to thank all of our employees this year for the dedication and hard work that they have put in to make sure this year has been the success it has been so far,” he said. “I want to thank you and commend you all, and again, congratulations for those who exceeded that. That is why you are our Support Person of the Year, our Teacher of the Year and our Maintenance Person of the Year. Thank you for your service.”
The awards were given as follows:
Maintenance Person of the Year, Brandon Faulk
Matt Routley, maintenance supervisor, said, “Brandon has been with the Enterprise City School System for nine years, and this is his second year as Grounds Maintenance Foreman. Here in the school system, we have a saying that Enterprise City Schools is going to be a little better or a little worse because you were a part of it. I can honestly tell you that Enterprise is better because Brandon Faulk works here. Thank you for everything you do.”
Enterprise Early Education Center:
Teacher of the Year, Ashley Gunn
Principal Waller Martin said, “Thank you so much for your hard work, dedication and commitment not only to your children in your class, but also to our school. Your work ethic, hard work and dedication make Enterprise Early Education Center a better place. It’s an honor and a privilege to work with you.”
Support Person of the Year, Kerriann Snell
Principal Martin said, “I can’t thank you enough for everything you’ve done to insure the safety, health and welfare not only of the children here at the Early Education Center, but also of the faculty and staff. You’ve accepted this with a positive attitude and a big smile each and every day. We owe so much of our success this year to you and what you have done. You are an asset to our school, and I consider it an honor and privilege to work with you.”
Harrand Creek Elementary:
Teacher of the Year, Sadie McCormack
Principal Ronnie Retherford said, “We appreciate your hard work and your dedication to, first off, your students, but we also thank you for what you do for our school. We love you very much.”
Support Person of the Year, Wilma Bacon
Principal Retherford said, “I appreciate what you’ve done and I appreciate your dedication to our students and to our school. Thank you.”
Hillcrest Elementary:
Teacher of the Year, Stephanie Barrette
Principal Melissa Layton said, “We are so blessed to have her at Hillcrest. Ms. Barrette is a wonderful teacher, and your students are so lucky to have you and so are we here at Hillcrest. Thank you for your hard work every day.”
Support Person of the Year, Stella Jones
Principal Layton said, “She has been a huge asset to us this year in this world that we are living in and we are so thankful to have her. She was an excellent choice. Thank you for all that you do at Hillcrest.”
Holly Hill Elementary:
Teacher of the Year, Kimberly Newsom
Principal Christie Mitten said, “Thank you for your hard work and dedication to our students. You are amazing, and we appreciate all that you do.”
Support Person of the Year, Durell Townsend
Principal Mitten said, “We are so proud of you, and thank you so much for all that you do for our school.”
Pinedale Elementary:
Teacher of the Year, Hali Quincey
Principal Trey Mims said, “We want to thank you for all your hard work and support. Pinedale is a better place because you are here.”
Support Person of the Year, Angie Henderson
Principal Mims said, “I want to thank you for all of your hard work and service. Pinedale is a better place because you are here.”
Rucker Boulevard Elementary:
Teacher of the Year, Andrea Marsh
Principal Jon Steed said, “I would like to congratulate her on all of her hard work and being voted as our 2020-2021 Teacher of the Year.
Support Person of the Year, Nancy Van Vleck
Principal Steed said, “I would like to congratulate her on all of her hard work and her dedication to our students and staff.”
“Both of these ladies are extremely student-centered and dedicated to our facility, our staff and our students,” he said. “We are extremely grateful for them and appreciative. I’d like to congratulate all of the recipients across Enterprise City Schools for your hard work during this uncertain and unprecedented year.”
Coppinville Junior High School:
Teacher of the Year, Terri Tullis
Support Person of the Year, Lydia Motes
Principal Debbie Hope congratulated both women and thanked them for their hard work.
Dauphin Junior High School:
Teacher of the Year, Jonathan Booth
Principal Drew Danner said, “Thank you Mr. Booth for all that you do for our students both inside and outside of the classroom. It is a pleasure to work alongside you to help our students achieve their academic goals.”
Support Person of the Year, Cindy Riley
Principal Danner said, “Thank you Nurse Cindy for all that you do here at Dauphin. Without your knowledge and expertise this year, there is no way that we could make it through this pandemic. We are fortunate to have you on board. Thank you so much.”
Enterprise High School:
Teacher of the Year, Steve Icenogle
Principal Stan Sauls said, “I would like to congratulate Mr. Icenogle on being awarded Teacher of the Year at Enterprise High School for this school year. He has done a tremendous job with the automotive program; it’s one of the best in the state for many years. There is no one more deserving of this award than Mr. Icenogle.”
Support Person of the Year, Earl Garth
Principal Sauls said, “I would like to congratulate Mr. Garth on being awarded Support Person of the Year at Enterprise High School. He’s done a tremendous job his first year with us. I think it says a lot about Mr. Garth that the faculty and staff voted him as far as Support Person of the Year being his first year here. He does a tremendous job with all of the students that he is assigned to as well as all the other students that he comes into contact with at Enterprise High School with his character and the spirit he has about himself.”