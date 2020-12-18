Enterprise City Schools recognize students, employees of the month

“Emery we’re fortunate to have you as a student at EEEC and our school is a better place because of you. Congratulations.”

Carter serves as an auxiliary teacher in the pre-k program at EEEC and came aboard just as they switched from one pre-k program to five.

“This is jenny’s fifth year with us. The thing that stands out about Jenny to me is when you walk in the classroom, you can’t tell the difference between the lead teacher and the auxiliary teacher, and that’s the way it’s supposed to be,” he said. “I don’t think I’ve ever been called to Jenny’s class for a classroom disruption. They do a great job in her class with academics as well as classroom management, and Jenny’s positive attitude and pleasant smile serves us all very well. She’s a 2005 graduate of Enterprise High School and is married to Marshall, who is a former student of mine, and they’re expecting their first child in May. Jenny, we appreciate what you do for us each and every day and congratulations for this honor.”

Wood is a pre-k teacher in her fourth year who also graduated from EHS in 2011.