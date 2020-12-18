Enterprise City Schools recognize students, employees of the month

Enterprise Early Education Center, WeeCats Preschool and Special Projects recognized the students and employees of the month at Tuesday’s meeting of the Enterprise City Schools Board of Education.
Joylee Cain, principal and special education director, recognized second-year student Aubreigh Todd, long-time teacher Deborah Owens and bookkeeper Jeannie Kennington.
Cain said Todd is a natural-born leader and role model in the classroom.
“She never refuses a task that she’s asked to do and she’s always willing to try new things,” she said. “She’s a great friend to her friends at WeeCats Preschool, and I’m super honored for Aubreigh to be our WeeCats Student of the Month.”
Owens celebrated her 20-year anniversary in the school system this year and her 27th in teaching overall.
“Deborah works with students who have developmental delays and speaks at different conferences throughout the state. She was most recently awarded the Southeast Works Innovator Award from the governor, and she has done tremendous work throughout our district for kids of all ages,” Cain said. “She’s excellent with work-play simulation and we’re honored that she is our Special Projects Teacher of the Month.”
Kennington celebrated her second year at Special Projects and her eighth total in the school system.
“She was recently recognized by the state department for her timeliness of reports submission with a huge grant that we have with the state department,” Cain said. “She’s brought her graphic design experience into our office, which is a huge asset. She manages all of our fiscal resources and is just a pleasure to work with. I’m proud that Jeannie Kennington is our Special Projects Employee of the Month.”
Waller Martin, principal at Enterprise Early Education Center, introduced Emery Strick, student of the month, and employees of the month Jenny Carter and Mary Catherine Wood.
Martin said a few things he’s learned about Emery is that she loves all subjects, especially reading, and that PE is her favorite outside activity.
“She’s kind, big hearted, and her teacher, Miss McQueen, says she retains new material very well. She’s eager to learn new things, and she’s very inquisitive about new material and things she doesn’t know much about,” he said. “She’s a great example of a classroom leader, and Miss McQueen says she pays very close attention to every detail of her work. She wants to get it just right before she turns it in.
“She loves to giggle and laugh, and I thought the most important thing that Miss McQueen said about Emery is that, and I quote, ‘She’s the kind of student I pray my little girl grows up to be like.’ Emery’s parents are very supportive as well. I see Dad just about every morning in the car line when he drops her off on his way to work.
“Emery we’re fortunate to have you as a student at EEEC and our school is a better place because of you. Congratulations.”
Carter serves as an auxiliary teacher in the pre-k program at EEEC and came aboard just as they switched from one pre-k program to five.
“This is jenny’s fifth year with us. The thing that stands out about Jenny to me is when you walk in the classroom, you can’t tell the difference between the lead teacher and the auxiliary teacher, and that’s the way it’s supposed to be,” he said. “I don’t think I’ve ever been called to Jenny’s class for a classroom disruption. They do a great job in her class with academics as well as classroom management, and Jenny’s positive attitude and pleasant smile serves us all very well. She’s a 2005 graduate of Enterprise High School and is married to Marshall, who is a former student of mine, and they’re expecting their first child in May. Jenny, we appreciate what you do for us each and every day and congratulations for this honor.”
Wood is a pre-k teacher in her fourth year who also graduated from EHS in 2011.
“Mary Catherine has a true love for childhood education. She’s extremely knowledgeable about the curriculum, and there’s a lot of assessment and documentation that goes along with the pre-k program, and she does a great job of balancing this with the classroom,” Martin said. “She has excellent management with her children, and she’s caring and nurturing but also sets high academic standards. She’s always willing to serve on any committee, and she’s the kind of person that you want on your committee. She makes the job easier on all of us, and it’s an honor and a privilege to work with you and we appreciate your dedication and commitment.
“She’s a 2011 graduate of EHS and is married to Trent Wood. I was Trent and Mary Catherine’s assistant principal, so I’m very proud of both of them. They have a 9-month old daughter, and they’ve done real well.”
Board President Reid Clark called this part of the meeting his favorite and extended his congratulations to the award recipients.
“Thank you to the teachers for all you do and congratulations to the students. These are both special places,” he said.
