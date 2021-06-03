Enterprise City Schools to name superintendent today

Enterprise City Schools Board of Education will hold a special called meeting today, June 3 at 5 p.m. at Central Office to name the next superintendent.

The board held interviews for the four finalists from 9 a.m. to approximately 1:30 p.m. on Friday, May 25.

The finalists are: April Tucker, assistant superintendent for Cullman City Schools, Dr. Lee Hicks, former superintendent of Troy City Schools, Dr. Zel Thomas, assistant superintendent and Student Services coordinator for Enterprise City Schools, and Dr. Patrick Cain, assistant superintendent and director of Human Resources for Enterprise City Schools.

The meeting is open to the public and will also be livestreamed via the school’s website and YouTube channel.

