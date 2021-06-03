 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Enterprise City Schools to name superintendent today
0 comments

Enterprise City Schools to name superintendent today

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
enterprise city schools logo

Enterprise City Schools Board of Education will hold a special called meeting today, June 3 at 5 p.m. at Central Office to name the next superintendent.

The board held interviews for the four finalists from 9 a.m. to approximately 1:30 p.m. on Friday, May 25.

The finalists are: April Tucker, assistant superintendent for Cullman City Schools, Dr. Lee Hicks, former superintendent of Troy City Schools, Dr. Zel Thomas, assistant superintendent and Student Services coordinator for Enterprise City Schools, and Dr. Patrick Cain, assistant superintendent and director of Human Resources for Enterprise City Schools.

The meeting is open to the public and will also be livestreamed via the school’s website and YouTube channel.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert