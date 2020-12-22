Enterprise City Schools to receive $8M for capital projects

Enterprise City Schools announced at last Tuesday’s Board of Education Meeting that the school system is set to receive $8.6 million from a Public School and College Authority bond created to address capital project needs in public school systems and colleges across the state of Alabama.

These funds are part of a larger program spearheaded by Gov. Kay Ivey to provide over $298 million to educational institutions for needed structural repairs, safety improvements and upgrades in technology for educational purposes that have gone untouched due to lack of funds.

“I am thrilled that the PSCA is able to provide these funds to worthwhile projects throughout the state,” State Finance Director Kelly Butler said in a November press release when the funds were announced. “I am grateful to the legislature for authorizing the sale and to Governor Ivey for her leadership in supporting this transaction.”

Superintendent Greg Faught said the funds will cover many of the projects on the school system’s current five-year capital plan. He recommended they contract with TCU Consulting to oversee those projects over the next three years at a cost of $361,000, to be covered by the bond issue, and the recommendation was approved.