Enterprise City Schools to receive $8M for capital projects

Enterprise City Schools announced at last Tuesday’s Board of Education Meeting that the school system is set to receive $8.6 million from a Public School and College Authority bond created to address capital project needs in public school systems and colleges across the state of Alabama.
These funds are part of a larger program spearheaded by Gov. Kay Ivey to provide over $298 million to educational institutions for needed structural repairs, safety improvements and upgrades in technology for educational purposes that have gone untouched due to lack of funds.
“I am thrilled that the PSCA is able to provide these funds to worthwhile projects throughout the state,” State Finance Director Kelly Butler said in a November press release when the funds were announced. “I am grateful to the legislature for authorizing the sale and to Governor Ivey for her leadership in supporting this transaction.”
Superintendent Greg Faught said the funds will cover many of the projects on the school system’s current five-year capital plan. He recommended they contract with TCU Consulting to oversee those projects over the next three years at a cost of $361,000, to be covered by the bond issue, and the recommendation was approved.
In his superintendent’s report, Faught updated the total number of system-wide positive cases of COVID-19 since school began on Aug. 6 to 193—103 students and 90 employees. The total number of students who have had to quarantine due to close contact is 1,036, and just three of those students have tested positive. Faught said these numbers reflect that their safety precautions are working.
“There’s very strong data to support the measures we’re taking in school to make sure we help prevent the spread of COVID in our schools. Unfortunately, it appears that the COVID diagnoses are heading upward at an alarming rate within the community, along with every other illness that goes on this time of year,” he said. “I want to wish everyone a safe and peaceful Christmas and a happy new year, and we look forward to welcoming our students back after the new year on Jan. 6.”
Board Vice President Rodrick Caldwell encouraged everyone to remain positive.
“This is a wonderful season. I know it’s depressing with everything going on, but we’ve got a great school system and a great staff and great people in this city,” he said. “We can do this. What we’re going through we have never gone through before, but we’ll get through it.”
In other business:
- The board approved the 2021-2022 school calendar. The proposed calendar has teachers returning on Aug. 2 and students on Aug. 5.
- A bid from JA Food Services for weekend meal kits for students was accepted. The meal kit will include two breakfasts and two lunches.
- Contracts were approved with BrainPOP and Transfinder. BrainPOP is an engagement tool for English learners and teachers that gives access to over 1,000 lessons and projects, and Transfinder is the computer software used for bus tracking and routing solutions.
- Two trip requests were approved.
- An update to the 2020-2021 salary schedule was approved.
- The next meeting was scheduled for Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2021 at 5 p.m.
- The following personnel actions were approved:
Retirements
- Willie Hunter, 8-hour custodian, Career and Technology Center
Resignations
- Ryan Massey, grounds/maintenance technician
- Kevin Temple, computer science teacher, Dauphin
Leave
- Meredith Godshalk, psychometrist, Special Projects
- Tiffani MuCulloch, math teacher, Enterprise High School
- Paige Nagy, music/art teacher, Early Education Center
- Kendall Shelton, second grade teacher, Hillcrest
- Bianca Windham, special education teacher, Dauphin
- Ramona Kelsoe, bus aide
- Megan Bradley, kindergarten teacher, Early Education Center
Employment
- Jim Bedsole, social science teacher, Coppinville, effective Jan. 4, 2021
- Daniel Bryant, 8-hour custodian, Early Education Center, effective Jan. 4, 2021
- Angela Smith, English teacher, Dauphin, effective Jan. 4, 2021
- Carissa Watford, social science teacher, Enterprise High School, effective Jan. 4, 2021
- James Baker, Jr., substitute bus driver, effective Dec. 18 pending bus certification
- Martha Clark, substitute bus driver, effective Dec. 18 pending bus certification
- Jordan Payne, fourth grade teacher, Harrand Creek, effective Jan. 4, 2021
- Mima Jasso, ESL aide, Enterprise City Schools, effective Jan. 4, 2021 pending background clearance