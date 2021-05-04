Enterprise Civitan Club awards Shropshire Scholarship

Zion Chapel High School senior Stetson Adcock was introduced as the 2021 recipient of the Shropshire Scholarship during the April 17 meeting of the Alabama- West Florida Civitan District. The Enterprise Civitan Club sponsored the meeting, and it was held at Shane's Rib Shack. The $1,000 scholarship was established in memory of Dr. Courtney Shropshire, who is considered to be the founder of Civitan International. In addition to the Shropshire Scholarship, Stetson will receive an additional $300 from the Enterprise Club. Pictured from left are are District Governor Travis Parker, Former District Governor Brandon Beeson, Stetson Adcock and Enterprise Civitan President Mary Archie.