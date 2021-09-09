 Skip to main content
Enterprise Civitan Club honored at District Conference
Enterprise Civitan Club honored at District Conference

The Enterprise Civitan Club was awarded the title of Honor Club at the recent Alabama-West Florida Civitan District Conference held at the Marriott Hotel and Conference Center in Prattville. Enterprise Civitan President Mary Archie accepted the award on behalf of the club, and she also received an additional honor at the conference when she was elected as Area 2 District Representative. Area 2 includes Enterprise, Dothan, Andalusia and Panama City, Fla.

