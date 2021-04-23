Enterprise council appoints Boykins, Newman to school board

“I felt a strong calling to minister to girls and teach a Biblical foundation that is counter-cultural to what they face in society on social media, Facebook, all of those things,” Boykins said. “I love serving these girls and getting to know their families.”

She added that her experiences growing up and the values she was raised with continually inspire and motivate her to give back to her community in other ways, like going forward with her nomination to the Board of Education.

“We had five children in our family, and my mom always fed other kids from around the community and church, so it just comes naturally,” she said. “Working with kids, students, young adults…you’re not only impacting them, you’re impacting their families. I’m looking forward to the opportunity to serve these students and Enterprise.

“Growing up here, even though I left for college, this is my home, and I want to see our students thrive and grow. I’m excited to be a part of that. God has really blessed me with being able to instill some of the values I learned as a kid from my family into other people. That, to me, is my biggest reward.”