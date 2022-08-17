Enterprise Council discusses medical cannabis

Alabama has become the 37th state to allow medical marijuana and a limited number of dispensaries will be allowed to dispense it.

Whether Enterprise will seek to become one of those cities was the topic of brief discussion at the Enterprise City Council meeting Tuesday night.

Enterprise City Manager Jonathan Tullos told the council that he had emailed each of them a copy of the 102-page bill that Gov. Kay Ivey signed into law for their review. It will be up to local municipalities to determine if dispensaries will be allowed to operate in their city, adding that he will be among those from the city government who will participate in an information meeting next month to learn more details.

Enterprise Chief Financial Officer LeeAnn Swartz told the council that current city business licensing does not have a classification for such a business. Enterprise Police Chief Michael Moore told the council that he will contact law officers in municipalities that currently have such and will report back to the council.

The law called the “Darren Wesley ‘Ato’ Hall Compassion Act,” in recognition of Huntsville Rep. Laura Hall’s son whose death from AIDS inspired her to initiate medical marijuana availability in the state more than a decade ago.

The bill by Sen. Tim Melson, R-Florence, a physician and medical researcher, and Rep. Mike Ball, R-Madison, who is retired from a career in law enforcement, allows people with chronic pain and more than a dozen medical conditions to seek relief with medical marijuana products.

The state legislature passed the bill by a two-to-one margin, with support from lawmakers in both parties.

“My first thought is for us not to be a trailblazer on this,” Enterprise City Council President Turner Townsend said. “We’re not going to take any action tonight. Let’s just proceed with doing our homework.”

In other business, the council set the Halloween Trick-or-Treat hours for the next four years. The hours will be expanded to run from 5:30 until 8:30 p.m. on Oct. 31 for this year and until the year 2025.

The next meeting of the Enterprise City Council is Sept. 6 in the council chambers at Enterprise City Hall. A work session begins at 5 p.m. A voting meeting begins at 6 p.m. Both meetings are open to the public.