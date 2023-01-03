Enterprise council hears comprehensive plan update on several city projects

A working document the city can use as a “North Star” moving forward is how Enterprise City Council President Turner Townsend describes the city’s comprehensive plan, expected to be completed within eight months.

Enterprise City Engineer and Director of Public Works Barry Mott, City Administrator Johnathan Tullos and KPS Group, Inc. Principal Planner Jason Fondren presented recommendations for the city’s library and city hall, parks, development inside Boll Weevil Circle, and how to alleviate traffic on the Circle during a two-hour work session immediately preceding the last Enterprise City Council meeting of the year.

Gathering public opinion on issues at a meeting in July and presenting those citizen priorities to the council in October, KPS has worked in tandem with city leadership to formulate a plan to address the anticipated future growth of the city. The purpose of the work session presentation in late December was to outline the findings, present some recommendations and to hear city council input.

The next step is to incorporate council input into the plan and schedule a hearing before the city’s planning commission for review and possible approval. “State code required a planning commission vote on a comprehensive plan but it is always good to have the council endorse it,” Fondren said.

The Enterprise Public Library and city hall are two buildings downtown discussed as priorities. The library is housed in a third building since its inception, none of which were built to be a library. The council was of the consensus that the library needed expanding, modernizing and to remain in the downtown area. “This is a comprehensive plan, not a three or five year plan. If we can dream, dream big,” Townsend said. “I would prefer to see a purpose-built facility in the downtown area.”

Renovations for city hall, built in 1968, are expected to begin shortly, Mott said. Architectural drawings for the project are 90 percent complete and bids are expected to be let in early February. The renovation project is expected to last up to two years, according to Mott.

Fondren said that for parks, a recommended standard is to have eight acres of park per 1,000 people in a city. “Because of so much residential development (in Enterprise) parks are an essential component,” he said, adding that Enterprise is currently at about that guideline number but that there a no parks on the northeast side of the city.

The option of creating smaller, community parks in the city was addressed and City Councilman Eugene Goolsby said that the residents of his district would like to see the now-demolished Enterprise Junior High School on College Street property turned into a community park. Councilwoman Sonya Rich suggested that community parks include a simple structure, such as a gazebo, where community members could hold neighborhood events.

On the issue of development inside of Boll Weevil Circle, Fondren noted that with infrastructure already in place, and the on-going demolition of dilapidated buildings, residential and business development should be considered.

Traffic on Boll Weevil Circle could be alleviated by either widening the Circle along the southwest and west side of the city or by interconnecting some roadways outside the Circle to provide alternate routes “rather than have people funneled into the Circle in order to get onto exterior roadways,” Fondren said.

Fondren, Mott and Tullos are also working on updated building and subdivision codes. Tullos said that they are talking with the homebuilders association and developers as they proceed. “It sounds funny to say that as a city we don’t want to be bureaucratic,” Tullos said. “But we want to be flexible and keep the end user in mind. That is paramount”

Mott agreed. “We want to have everyone on the same playing field,” he said.