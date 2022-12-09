Enterprise Council hears rezoning requests

Three rezone requests recommended by Enterprise Planning Commission were introduced at the Enterprise City Council meeting Dec. 6.

A request by Reeves Engineering and Construction on behalf of Billy Cotter Construction, Inc. for the annexation and zoning of .98 acres of land located off of State Highway 134 and Boll Weevil Circle into the city limits and to establish zoning of TH-1 Townhouse District was introduced.

A Planning Commission recommendation also introduced was a request by Reeves Engineering and Construction on behalf of Billy Cotter Construction for the rezoning of 2.77 acres of land located off of State Highway 134 and Boll Weevil Circle from B-3 Business District to TH-1 Townhouse District.

Also introduced was a request by the City of Enterprise to amend the Enterprise Zoning Ordinances, amending Table 4-1 to allow Minor Shopping Centers - less than 10 acres - in the B-2 Business District zoning district.

A public hearing on the three planning commission recommendations will be held at the Enterprise City Council’s regularly scheduled meeting Jan. 3, 2023.

In other business, the council approved a land rezone of .231 acres of land located off of Gundy Lane owned by Danny Lane from R-65 Residential District to TH-1 Townhouse district.