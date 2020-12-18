Enterprise council holds last meeting of the year

The Enterprise City Council voted Tuesday to create several new positions within the city and to redefine the current job duties of a current role.
As part of an ongoing discussion surrounding the city’s organizational structure, the council voted to officially create new positions for “city administrator”, “chief financial officer/treasurer” and “city engineer and director of public works.” The duties of city clerk will also be re-defined. No discussion followed the approval of the ordinance.
The second item of business was to renew the FY2021 Wiregrass Economic Development Corporation contract. For the last several years, the funding has been $100,000 paid in quarterly installments of $25,000.
Jonathan Tullos, WEDC executive director, spoke to the council about several of this year’s bigger undertakings.
“This past year, we were successful in securing $900,000 in the Building Alabama program, $60,000 from the Alabama Military Stability Foundation and $450,000 from a Federal Department of Transportation rebuild program,” he said.
Council President Turner Townsend said, “I think everyone understands what WEDC does and how valuable it is to the community and to the city and what a resource they are to the mayor and council. This was approved in our budget, so the money is there.”
The council also renewed the annual contract with Enterprise Chamber of Commerce in the amount of $81,500 for general funding, tourism assistance and hospitality functions to be paid in quarterly payments.
“Again, this is in our budget and fully funded and is level funding from last year,” Townsend said.
At the recommendation of Staci Hayes, interim director of engineering, the council approved an agreement between the city and The SpyGlass Group, LLC. The agreement calls for the city to hire The SpyGlass Group as an independent contractor to analyze its primary telecommunications service accounts, including voice, data, internet, cloud services and mobility/cellular, to seek cost recovery, service elimination and cost reduction recommendations. The SpyGlass Group will deliver the recommendation to the city, implement the recommendations if the city accepts and will deliver a complete telecommunications inventory to the city.
The City of Enterprise will pay The SpyGlass Group the applicable fees set forth in the agreement only for recommendations implemented within 12 months of delivering the recommendation to the city and based on savings realized.
The following contract billings were approved:
- Beasley Construction Services for one invoice in the amount of $84,982 for construction services at the new airport terminal
- Wiregrass Construction Co., Inc. for one invoice in the amount of $81,694.01 for construction services for Phase One of the FY20 resurfacing improvements
- Ewing-Conner & Associates, Inc. for one invoice totaling $2,000 for contract administrative services regarding the 2018 CDBG demolition project
- The total amount of approved contract billings was $168,676.01
At the end of the meeting, Mayor Bill Cooper again congratulated the Enterprise Parks and Recreation girls’ volleyball teams on winning their respective state championships before diving into his report:
- Youth basketball has 376 players and teams have begun practicing ahead of the first game on Jan. 4.
- Youth baseball/softball registration will take place Jan. 11-22.
- Travel ball tournaments were more than cut in half this year due to COVID. In 2019, over 437 teams visited compared to 218 this year. There are currently 18 tournaments scheduled for 2021.
- Coffee County Family Services Toys for Tots gifts will be distributed on Dec. 22 at the Civic Center.
- New playground equipment has been delivered to Daisy Gibson Park, and installation will begin in January. Playground equipment had to be removed from Westside Community Park, but the city is working with companies for replacement equipment.
- Two small score houses are being rebuilt for Donaldson Park Softball fields.
- Moose Hope Gym Floor will be resurfaced Dec. 21-23.
- The engineering department investigated 49 nuisance properties. Of those 49, they have made verbal contact with eight property owners and mailed notifications to 39. Twenty eight properties have not had any progress while 19 properties have been mitigated; one is in process and another is in magistrate.
- There were 17 new construction water meter services installed in the month of November.
- Phase II of the water main replacement project is progressing and about 90 percent of the contracted funds have been paid. The contractor should be finished by the end of 2020 with only a punch list of items remaining.
- Construction on the 1.5 million gallon mega tank will begin in January 2021 and is scheduled for completion in late 2023.
- Donald Smith Co. has begun drilling the new deep well on Boll Weevil Circle adjacent to the current well and tank. This well is expected to produce 1,000 gallons per minute.
- The Hwy 167 well re-drill has been approved. This well is also expected to produce 1,000 gallons per minute. Donald Smith Co. will start drilling this well after they finish drilling the Boll Weevil Circle well.
Cooper wrapped up his comments by thanking the citizens for supporting the Christmas events this year.
“I want to thank everyone for coming out and supporting Main Street, the Farmer’s Market and the Christmas tree lighting as well as the Christmas parade. I want to especially thank our employees for a job well done in 2020,” he said. “We wish everyone a merry Christmas and a most prosperous new year. God bless, and be safe. We are still wearing masks and supporting our governor in trying to get things going in the right direction. Thank you for everything you’ve done for this city, the City of Progress.”
The council also thanked citizens for turnout out to the events and wished everyone a merry Christmas and a happy new year.
In other business, Scotty Johnson nominated Warren Bowron to the Zoning Board of Adjustments, and the nomination was unanimously accepted. Severe Weather Preparedness Sales Tax Holiday will begin at 12:01 a.m. Friday, Feb. 28 and will end at midnight on Feb. 28. Covered items include batteries, tarps, plywood and radios with a price of $60 or less, among other things.
The next work session was scheduled for Tuesday, Jan. 5 at 5 p.m. and the meeting adjourned into executive session.
