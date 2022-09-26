Enterprise council OKs fee increases

The Enterprise City Council approved an increase in some service fees in the city at a meeting Sept. 20.

The garbage and sanitary sewer fees will increase Oct. 1 and the building permit fees will increase in January 2023.

The council decision comes after a review of existing city services and fees by City Engineer and Public Works Department Director Barry Mott.

The 10,532 garbage customers in Enterprise have three garbage pickups each week, Mott said when he briefed the council about his initial findings at a meeting in June of last year. Garbage rates were last reviewed in 2018. At that time, a rate increase of $2 a year was included to create a “more cost neutral” department, he said.

The rate increase implemented at that time was set to stop on Oct. 1, 2021, at a rate of $21.50 a month.

The resolution passed in 2018 also included a provision that “on or around Oct. 1, 2022, a study will be performed to determine if garbage fees are working to make sanitation service more cost neutral and tie the garbage fees to a consumer price index adjustment.”

The increase in garbage fees for all residential and business customers goes from $21.50 to $23.46 a month starting Oct. 1 and beginning Oct. 1, 2023 and each year thereafter, the garbage fee shall increase by the amount equal to the percentage increase of the Consumer Price Index for All Urban Customers. The yearly percentage increase in accordance with the CPI-U had been written into the previous garbage fee ordinance. A council vote simply codifies that, explained Council President Turner Townsend.

Also effective Oct. 1, sanitary sewer rate fees for all residential and business customers will increase by a flat fee of $2.50 per month for all accounts, plus a 15 percent increase in each category of water usage over 2,000 gallons per month/billing period. Beginning Oct. 1, 2023, and each year thereafter, the sewer fee shall automatically increase by the amount equal to the percentage of the CPI-U over the last 12-month period.

City sewer fees hadn’t been addressed since 2008 when the $10.50 sewer maintenance fee was added on. At a Sept 6. meeting Mott told the council that the city is losing about $600,000 a year providing sewage to its customers, based on 2019 and 2020 numbers.

Under the new ordinance, sewer tap fees will be adjusted to $350 for each residential sewer tap as of Jan. 1, 2023. The sewer tap fee will be $600 as of Oct. 1, 2023 and, effective Oct. 1, 2024, the residential tap fee will be $850, plus the cost of materials.

Commercial sewer tap fees will be adjusted to $450 each as of Jan. 1, 2023. As of Oct. 1, 2023, commercial sewer tap fees will be $650 and $850 plus cost of materials as of Oct. 1, 2024.

The city’s rates for building permits and inspection fees were set in the 1950s, Mott told the council in June 2021. “We are low compared to our neighboring communities,” he said. “Right now the Enterprise building permits and inspection fees rate is $226 per new home—regardless of how many times the inspector needs to come out to inspect. “For building permit fees, effective Jan. 1, 2023, there will be a minimum fee of $50 for any total building project that is $5,000 or less. Building projects with an estimated total cost of over $5,000 shall require a will cost of $50 for the first re-inspection and for each inspection after the first re-inspection, the permittee shall pay twice the previous amount paid, according to the ordinance.

“We’re not in business to make a profit. We are not doing this to make a profit,” Mott said in a previous council work session. “This is to do the work as effectively as we can and try to cover our costs.”

“The prior ordinance had a trigger in there for staff to review (fees and services) and make a recommendation to council,” said City Administrator Jonathan Tullos. “It doesn’t say that we needed to make money (off of city services), but it did say that we needed to be as revenue neutral as possible.”

The next meeting of the Enterprise City Council is Oct. 4 in the council chambers at Enterprise City Hall. A work session begins at 5 p.m. A voting meeting begins at 6 p.m. Both meetings are open to the public.