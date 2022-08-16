Enterprise council Oks two zoning changes

Two property zoning requests were on the agenda for the Enterprise City Council Aug. 2. Both requests were approved by separate majority votes.

With four in favor and one opposed, the council approved a request to rezone 32 acres of land located at the corner of Dauphin Street Extension and Highway 27 from R-100 (Residential District) to R-75-A (Residential District) and B-3 (Highway Commercial District). Enterprise City Councilman Scotty Johnson cast the single “nay” vote.

In making the property rezone request, Dallas Boyd, from Boyd Engineering, told the council that at a planning commission meeting several citizens expressed concern about increased traffic, diminished property values and school crowding if the rezone was approved. Several citizens expressed those same concerns during the public hearing Aug. 2.

Noting that currently 3,200 vehicles travel through that intersection daily, Boyd said that he does not anticipate that the proposed development will add significantly to that number but that he is dialoguing with the city engineer and the Alabama Department of Transportation as the project is designed.

“I know for a fact that this is going to be a very high-end development with lots of amenities,” Boyd told the council. “The management agency that will be operating this development has an extremely thorough screening process.”

Boyd said that, statistically, R-75-A dwellings have one child per 13 units. “A single-family dwelling will have approximately twice that number of children, so it is reasonable to assume there won’t be a significant influx of students into the schools.”

Enterprise City Engineer and Director of Public Works Barry Mott told the council that the requested rezone conforms to the city’s comprehensive plan and is conducive to the city’s long-range plans.

Assistant City Engineer Thomas Hardy said a request for rezone is “basically just a change for the use of the land in that area and not a development standard.

“Approving a rezone does not approve any kind of site plans and is not an approval of any kind of preliminary plat,” he said. “There are still multiple steps a project has to go through. All you are being asked to do right now is approve the zoning for that area.”

Mott agreed. “The intent tonight is to set the general use of that property. The city ‘s process is that the council sets zoning and after that a plat and an engineering plan are developed,” he said. “Those plans come to the engineering office for review and it goes to the planning commission for approval and public hearings.”

Calling rezoning requests “by far the toughest thing our council deals with,” Council President Turner Townsend thanked the citizens present for expressing their thoughts. “We’re growing. It’s what I would like to call a good problem. But it’s a problem none the less.

“I lose a lot of sleep over these decisions and one big reason is because I know a lot of you out there,” he said to members of the audience. “A lot of you helped raise me, a lot of you went to school with me, a lot of you are friends of mine.

“On the one hand, we have a property owner that wants to use their property as they see fit. On the other hand, we have a group of residents that think a rezone will impact them in a negative way,” Townsend said. “I hope it was, at least, very apparent that I take these decisions very seriously. I’ve studied the issue at length.”

The second annexation and zoning request was made on behalf of Shang and Faye Howell for the annexation and zoning of 71.85 acres of land located on the south side of the Enterprise Municipal Airport, off of County Road 622, to TH-3 (Townhouse District) and 112.23 acres of land to Agric (Agricultural District).

At a planning commission meeting June 28, Hardy told the board that staff finds the proposed zoning to be contrary to the drafted future use plan for this area. The drafted future use plan recommends “light manufacturing in this area” but it had not been ratified by the city at the time of the June 28 planning commission meeting.

On behalf of the landowners, Todd Boland told the council that it has been nearly one year since they first presented the annexation and zoning request to the city council. “We have revised our plan as was suggested to us and will divide the parcel into two parcels,” he said.

“We will only be purchasing the eastern portion to be zoned TH-3. The existing landowners will maintain ownership of the western portion and it will continue to be zoned agriculture,” Boland said.

Boland said that some 139 cottage-style residences are planned on the roughly 72 acres, which equates to less than two homes per acre. “This is a reduction from the initial proposal of 500 lots presented a year ago. We’ve also added a 100-foot buffer along the north property line between our parcel and the airport site.”

Both Mott and Hardy told the council that city staff did not recommend residential construction so close to the airport. They said that Barge Design Solutions and KPS Consulting concurred with staff’s assessment. “KPS recommended keeping a quarter mile around the airport boundary industrial, not residential,” Mott said.

“This is the second time that we’ve seen this package. The first time we had a lot of concerns about it because we had property that literally abutted the back of the airport property. Literally, some of the backyard fence of some of those residences would have shared a fence with the active runway,” Mott said. “The proposal now is a lot better but it goes against what KPS Consulting recommends. I did want to reiterate too that when we reached out to our airport consultant, Barge Design Solutions, they said putting homes near an active runway is not a good idea and not, in their terms, in the best interest of the city.”

Mott said that he reached out to Barge officials after the developer made changes. “They said it was better but that putting residential right next to an active runway was not good practice,” he said.

Johnson said that as a retired Army aviator and former Army Safety Officer, he is concerned about how a residential development next to the municipal airport will impact future airport expansion. The two engineering firms consulted recommended against residential construction at that site, he said.

“One thing I absolutely hate to do is to tell someone what they can and can’t do with their property,” said Councilman Greg Padgett. “My biggest concern right now is whether will this or will not affect our ability to use that airport as we envision in a long-range plan. I think that’s my number one question here - because if it doesn’t, I’m going to have a hard time telling somebody what they can do with their property.”

The annexation and zoning request passed with three in favor and two against. Prior to casting a “nay” vote, Councilwoman Sonya Rich noted that a vote in favor of the resolution was contrary to the engineering firms and the city’s staff recommendation. She had generally and consistently accepted professional opinions given to the council, she said.

Johnson cast the other “nay” vote.

The next meeting of the Enterprise City Council is Sept. 6 in the council chambers at Enterprise City Hall. A work session begins at 5 p.m. A voting meeting begins at 6 p.m. Both meetings are open to the public.