Enterprise council on the hunt for next fire chief

The Enterprise City Council has closed applications for the fire chief position and will soon move forward with the first round of selections.

At a July work session, the council discussed the hiring procedure to select the next fire chief following Byron Herring’s official retirement on May 28. Herring, who was the longest serving chief in the state, spent nearly 48 years with the department, 26 of those as chief.

Council President Turner Townsend suggested following the usual route of a round of phone interviews and narrowing it down to four or five finalists before holding the in-person interview portion.

“I thought it was a fairly efficient use of time and a good way to get to know the most candidates without having meeting after meeting after meeting,” he said.

The council agreed to these procedures, and Townsend said he would finalize a timeline to follow in the coming weeks.

Following Herring’s retirement, Capt. Chris Davis was appointed as Interim Fire Chief, and Mayor William Cooper administered the Oath of Office at the June 1 city council meeting.