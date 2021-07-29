Enterprise council on the hunt for next fire chief

The Enterprise City Council has closed applications for the fire chief position and will soon move forward with the first round of selections.
At a July work session, the council discussed the hiring procedure to select the next fire chief following Byron Herring’s official retirement on May 28. Herring, who was the longest serving chief in the state, spent nearly 48 years with the department, 26 of those as chief.
Council President Turner Townsend suggested following the usual route of a round of phone interviews and narrowing it down to four or five finalists before holding the in-person interview portion.
“I thought it was a fairly efficient use of time and a good way to get to know the most candidates without having meeting after meeting after meeting,” he said.
The council agreed to these procedures, and Townsend said he would finalize a timeline to follow in the coming weeks.
Following Herring’s retirement, Capt. Chris Davis was appointed as Interim Fire Chief, and Mayor William Cooper administered the Oath of Office at the June 1 city council meeting.
“We’ve lost, by chief leaving, that’s 47 years of experience, and that’s difficult for any organization to lose that,” Davis said after he took the oath. “I appreciate him, and I appreciate everybody that helped make his retirement so special. Mayor, council, Jonathan, I appreciate the trust that you’ve put in me. I will do my best. I guarantee you I’ll make mistakes, and I guarantee you I’ll fix them. Past that, that’s the best I can do.”
Whoever replaces Herring will have big shoes to fill. Herring began his career with the department in 1973 at just 20 years old and was promoted to lieutenant after four years. He was then assigned to Northside Fire Station for six years before being promoted to captain and moving to Central Fire Station, where he served 11 years. In September 1994, Herring was selected to become fire chief.
Under his 26 years of leadership, the EFD has undergone many changes and improvements. In 2018, the department earned a Class 2 rating, putting it in the top 2% of departments in the nation. The rating reflects the quality of the EFD and its abilities, and enables homeowners and businesses to benefit from low insurance premiums. Herring was also responsible for integrating emergency medical services into the fire department program of responsibilities. The department now handles around 3,500 calls per year.
In 2018, Herring was honored as Alabama’s Career Fire Chief of the Year. The award, the most prestigious honor the Alabama Association of Fire Chiefs can bestow, recognizes outstanding fire chiefs whose actions and leadership in their profession, home, community and country serve as an example and challenge for all other chief fire executives throughout the Southeast.