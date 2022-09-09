Enterprise council reviews service fee structure

The City of Enterprise is losing about $600,000 a year providing sewage to its customers.

That figure is based on 2019 and 2020 financial information, according to City Engineer and Director of Public Works Barry Mott. And, sewage is not the only city service that is losing money.

Mott had been tasked by the Enterprise City Council to review existing city services and fees.

“We looked at the services we provide for the citizens of the city and to see what their services are actually costing versus what we are charging the general public and to see if there is a way to get it more neutral where the services are paying for themselves,” he said in his report and recommendations to the council.

“We’re not in business to make a profit. We are not doing this to make a profit,” Mott told the council in his report at the Aug. 2 council work session. “This is to do the work as effectively as we can and try to cover our costs.”

Mott’s recommendation was reviewed by the council and three ordinances were introduced at the council meeting on Tuesday. They will layover until the regular meeting Sept. 20 to allow for public comment.

The first is an increase in garbage fees for all residential and business customers from $21.50 to $23.46 a month starting Oct. 1 and beginning Oct. 1, 2023 and each year thereafter, the garbage fee shall increase by the amount equal to the percentage increase of the Consumer Price Index for All Urban Customers. The yearly percentage increase in accordance with the CPI-U had been written into the previous garbage fee ordinance. A council vote simply codifies that, explained Council President Turner Townsend.

Also effective Oct. 1, sanitary sewer rate fees for all residential and business customers will increase by a flat fee of $2.50 per month for all accounts, plus a 15 percent increase in each category of water usage over 2,000 gallons per month/billing period. Thereafter, beginning Oct. 1, 2023, and each year thereafter, the sewer fee shall automatically increase by the amount equal to the percentage of the CPI-U over the last 12-month period.

“The prior ordinance had a trigger in there for staff to review (fees and services) and make a recommendation to council,” City Administrator Jonathan Tullos said. “It doesn’t say that we needed to make money (off of city services), but it did say that we needed to be as revenue neutral as possible.”

Ordinance 09-06-22-C will also layover until the upcoming council meeting. The three-part ordinance addresses sewer tap, building permit and building inspection fees.

Under the new ordinance, sewer tap fees will be adjusted to $350 for each residential sewer tap as of Jan. 1, 2023. The sewer tap fee will be $600 as of Oct. 1, 2023 and, effective Oct. 1, 2024, the residential tap fee will be $850, plus the cost of materials.

Commercial sewer tap fees will be adjusted to $450 each as of Jan. 1, 2023. As of Oct. 1, 2023, commercial sewer tap fees will be $650 and $850 plus cost of materials as of Oct. 1, 2024.

For building permit fees, effective Jan. 1, 2023, there will be a minimum fee of $50 for any total building project that is $5,000 or less. Building projects with an estimated total cost of over $5,000 shall require a will cost of $50 for the first re-inspection and for each inspection after the first re-inspection, the permittee shall pay twice the previous amount paid, according to the ordinance.

In other business Tuesday, the council awarded the bid for the Fiscal Year 22 Resurfacing Improvement Project Phase 3A to Wiregrass Construction Company in the total bid amount of $3,995,328. The only other bid received was from Midsouth Paving Inc. in the amount of $4,992,553. Consulting Engineer Glenn Morgan said that he was aware that there was “a great deal of difference” between the two bids but that he did not know a reason why. He said with the awarding of the bid, plans could move forward, and construction was expected to start by the first week of October.

The next meeting of the Enterprise City Council is Sept. 20 in the council chambers at Enterprise City Hall. A work session begins at 5 p.m. A voting meeting begins at 6 p.m. Both meetings are open to the public.