Enterprise council tables decision on short term rental ordinance

A decision on a proposed ordinance regulating short term rentals in the city limits has been tabled until the first Enterprise City Council meeting in December.

After hearing input from citizens and fellow council members during the Enterprise City Council meeting Tuesday, the council decided to send the ordinance back to city staff for tweaking and asked to see an amended format for consideration at the Dec. 6 meeting.

The proposed ordinance defines short term rentals, requirements to apply for permit fees, the business license requirements, lodging tax remittal fees, parking requirements, noise ordinance and required safety precautions.

“We’re getting closer,” said Council President Turner Townsend after asking each council member for their input. All agreed that the concept of short-term rentals is an asset for the city but had some differing opinions about details outlined in the proposed ordinance as it was written.

The issue of short-term rentals has been the topic of discussion at council meetings since the Oct. 19, 2021, council meeting when several citizens expressed concern about a home being used as a short-term rental in their residential neighborhood. They presented a petition signed by people in the neighborhood that opposed any residence in the neighborhood being used for short term rentals and told the council that the short-term rental conflicts with the current zoning.

The proposed ordinance is available for public viewing at the city’s website www.enterpriseal.gov under the “government” tab.

The council also approved a resolution providing an annual one-time compensation adjustment of $150 for all full-time employees and $75 for all parttime and seasonal employees to be paid in the month of December.

In other business, the council unanimously reappointed Paul Sherling to a two-year term as the city’s municipal judge.

In unrelated business, the council heard from Matt and Jennie Chancey, owners of Coffee Corner on Lee Street, which was one of the buildings destroyed during an early morning fire downtown Enterprise Oct. 16. Both expressed appreciation for the “tremendous support” of city personnel during and following the fire.

The next meeting of the Enterprise City Council is Dec. 6 in the Enterprise City Council Chambers at Enterprise City Hall. A work session begins at 5 p.m. A voting meeting begins at 6 p.m. Both meetings are open to the public.