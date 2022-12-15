Enterprise, Daleville participating in Wreaths Across America Saturday

The 8th Annual Wreaths Across America Ceremony is Saturday at 11 a.m. at the Enterprise City Cemetery on North Main Street and at 2 p.m. at the Daleville Memorial Gardens Cemetery on Highway 84.

In the local area, over 2,000 wreaths will be placed on the graves of veterans in over two dozen cemeteries.

The Coffee County veterans have returned as the sponsor for the event this year and the new Southeast Alabama AMVETS Post 7 has been added as a sponsor.

In both locations, there will be a short ceremony with a few speakers and an explanation of the theme of Wreaths Across America. WAA is about remembering our fallen U.S. veterans, honoring those who serve now and served before, thus ensuring our children know the value of freedom.

New this year is a chance to help save a life by donating blood in the Life South Blood Mobile. It will be at the Enterprise location from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m., and the Daleville location from 1:30 until 4 p.m.

Several Scout troops and the Daleville High School and Enterprise ROTC are also helping place the wreaths. The public is invited to help place the wreaths.