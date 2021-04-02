Enterprise delays mask decision until after spring break, talks capital projects

After talking with other superintendents, Faught said they really only have two options: everyone wears them, or make it optional for students but mandatory for teachers. Duke said he liked the last option the least.

“I know within the community there’s going to be different opinions, but the science behind this and the way it’s been explained to me is, kids who aren’t wearing one aren’t able to help protect everyone else around them,” he said, “so even if someone else is wearing a mask, this is designed to contain your own germs. So even if the kids aren’t wearing them, the teachers are going to have to wear some type of extraordinary medical mask. It’s going to have to be something different than what we have now. The masks are intended to protect others from you, not really the other way around.”

Caldwell asked if mask restrictions could be eased outside, and Faught said that if everyone was appropriately distanced, he felt it was safe for both students and teachers to be able to remove their masks.

No action can be taken during a work session, and Faught said they’ll wait until after Spring Break to make a decision.